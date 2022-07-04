CEWE launches its 60 days of Summer competition - enter your best shots now!

We’ve teamed up with CEWE to kick off our 60 days of Summer competition where we want to see your best summer shots and the most impressive entrants will win some incredible prizes.

Shoot backlight portraits

(Image credit: CEWE)

The summer is a brilliant time to practise some outdoor portraits, whether that’s taking pictures of your friends and family on holiday or with a pre-planned shoot with a model. Shooting outside in the natural sunshine is a great way to get into portraiture as you don’t need any specialist lighting or a studio. The bright summer sun can be very harsh however and this can result in unflattering lighting, heavy contrast and your subject may be left squinting if they’re facing the sun. Instead, it’s a good idea to have them turn their backs to the sun to backlight them, this will create a beautiful rim light effect around their profile. If they are now too dark and in silhouette you could use a reflector or a hotshoe mounted flashgun to add a little fill light to reveal any lost details.

Don't shoot in harsh light

(Image credit: CEWE)

While it’s great to be out in the summer sun it can be very harsh which can lead to tricky exposures and strong contrast. If you can, move to a shaded spot in a city, or a wooded area when shooting in the great outdoors to escape the harsh sun for softer lighting and gentle shadows. Don’t be put off by overcast days either, these are brilliant for photos too because they create low contrast and nicely balanced exposures as the clouds act as a massive softbox in the sky making shadows much more subdued.

Use lens filters

(Image credit: CEWE)

Filters for your lenses don’t cost the earth and can be a cheap way to add a bit of fun to your summer shots. The great thing is you can pick up a budget pack of screw-in filters for a kit lens and this will open up your creative options, whether it’s a sepia filter to boost the warm tones of a sunrise or sunset, or a soft focus filter to give your portraits a beautiful diffused quality, or even fractal filters that give you a quirky kaleidoscope effect. If you’re shooting landscapes we recommend investing in a good selection of neutral density (ND filters) for long exposures, graduated NDs to tame bright skies and a circular polarising filter to boost blue skies as well as reduce hard reflections on water or glass.

Make use of the golden hour

The golden hour is the hour immediately after sunrise or before sunset and gets its name because the low angle of the sun bathes everything within your scene in a magically rich golden glow. This lighting is extremely flattering and photogenic for all sorts of images from wildlife to portraiture and landscapes to street photography. Be sure to arrive at location just before the golden hour so you have plenty of time to prepare and get set up. In the height of summer the sunrises at 4:38am so you’ll want to set an early alarm or stay out late until the sun is about to set if you’d like to give it a go!

(Image credit: CEWE)

… and don’t forget blue hour

(Image credit: CEWE)

The blue hour, also called the ‘magic’ hour, is the hour immediately before the sun rises or after the sun sets. Shooting in the blue hour in the evening after sunset is usually preferable as you don’t have to get up super early, you can go out to shoot and sunset and then stay out for the hour afterwards as this is when you’ll see some of the best colours in the sky as clouds get lit up in beautiful oranges and reds turning into pastel pinks and fading into incredible blues. Capturing your night shots at this hour is much more photogenic as after the blue hour is over the sky will become totally black and lose its detail.

