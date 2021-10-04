We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele might have released her last album six years ago, but now the superstar singer’s fans are convinced that she’s dropping some serious clues about making her comeback with an epic Adele 30 album.

This year has already been an immensely exciting one for Adele fans after she confirmed her romance with her new boyfriend Rich Paul. Meanwhile, Adele’s weight loss journey and exercise routine continued to inspire people across the world and she took to social media earlier this year to share a selection of personal snaps to mark her 33rd birthday in May, giving fans insight into her life.

Now after many years, it seems that Adele’s highly anticipated comeback could be nearer than we ever imagined…

Seemingly dropping a series of cryptic clues about a possible new 30 album, Adele has now changed the layout of her social media. Her profile picture and headers on both Instagram and Twitter now resemble a grey-blue night sky with a cloud-like haze over it.

Adele has also changed her website, again sparking major rumours about possible meanings. Whilst several iconic buildings across the world, including the Empire State Building, have reportedly been glimpsed with the mysterious sign ‘30’ projected across them.

There has not yet been any official word from the GRAMMY Award winner herself about a possible new album. However, given that her previous albums were called 19, 21 and 25 respectively after her age, 30 would certainly seem to fit the existing pattern.

And it’s something fans have been more than a little excited about, as they have taken to social media themselves to share their speculation about what these new developments could mean for Adele.

‘HER WEBSITE IS EMPTY Y’ALL She. Is. Coming #Adele #Adele30’, one fan wrote eagerly.

‘THE START OF A NEW ADELE ERA #Adele30’, someone else wrote, posting a selection of pictures of Adele’s recent startling social media change.

Whilst a third person agreed, writing, ‘ADELE HAS OFFICIALLY CHANGED HER LAYOUTS!!! SHE IS COMING EVERYONE!!! #AdeleIsComing #Adele30’.

‘Adele’s social profiles are all updates. HERE SHE COMES. #Adele30‘, another person declared.

A fellow delighted fan echoed this sentiment, writing, ‘ITS REAL!!!! SHE IS COMING I’M FREAKING OUT’.

If an Adele 30 album does in fact end up being released, then this would be Adele’s fourth album and the first to be released since 2015 when 25 wowed music enthusiasts with hits such as the iconic Hello and Send My Love (To Your New Lover). It earned the singer five GRAMMY nominations and she went on to win every single one of them.

The naming pattern for her albums is understood to have arisen because each title corresponded to the age Adele was when she first began working on it. So a potential Adele 30 album would likely have been three years in the making now, though fans are no less excited despite the time between releases.

We’ll just have to wait to see if any exciting announcements come from Adele over the coming days!