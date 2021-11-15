Adele’s ’embarrassing’ divorce was kickstarted after one pivotal moment

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has revealed her 'embarrassing' divorce was kickstarted after one pivotal moment.

Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki was kickstarted by one pivotal moment – a magazine ‘personality test’ that the singer-songwriter completed and saw her marriage was crumbling.

The singer-songwriter, who is about to release her new album 30, opened up her heart to Oprah Winfrey during her One Night Only show, which aired last night on CBS.

Speaking about her decision to get divorced, Adele, 33, whose father left when she was just two years old, admitted she was embarrassed by it.

She explained, “I’ve been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one. From a very young age [I] promised myself that, when I had kids, we’d stay together. And I tried for a really, really long time.”

But she revealed that taking a ‘personality test’ in a magazine is what prompted her decision to finally get divorced after less than a year of marriage and an eight-year relationship.

Adele said, “One of the questions asked, “what’s something that no-one would ever know about you?”, and she blurted out to her friends: “I’m really not happy. I’m not living, I’m just plodding along.”

“They all gasped,” she recalled. “From there, I was like ‘What am I doing? What am I doing it for?'”

She explained, “I take marriage very seriously… and it seems like I don’t now,” she said, remorsefully. “Almost like I disrespected it by getting married and then divorced so quickly. I’m embarrassed because it was so quick.”

Adele’s divorce was finalised earlier this year, after she previously revealed she got married in 2018 and separated later that year.

Adele who has son Angelo, nine, with her ex-husband Simon, previously opened up on her wound that won’t ever heal, and admitted it was the first time he had seen her perform on stage as she belted out some of her best hits and new music at the Griffith Observatory in LA.

During the concert, Adele premiered three new songs listed on the tracklist of her new album, 30 – I Drink Wine, Love Is A Game and Hold On.

Winfrey singled out the latter as a highlight, reciting the lyrics, “I’m such a mess / The harder that I try, I regress / I am my own worst enemy / Right now I truly hate being me.”

Adele admitted she often felt that way during her divorce – and her friends would tell her to “hold on”.