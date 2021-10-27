We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bake Off fans are obsessed with Prue Leith's outfit after pastry week for this hilarious reason.

Bake Off viewers got a little distracted by Prue Leith‘s outfit for pastry week and they all spotted the same hilarious thing.

As judge of the Channel 4 show, Prue is used to giving critiques about the contestant’s bakes but this week she found herself on the receiving end of some outfit judging.

Last week she caused outrage with her ‘toxic’ calorie comments, and this week she’s being joked about.

Ahead of someone being booted off Bake Off, Prue, and Paul Hollywood always visit the individual baking stations in the Bake Off tent to chat to contestants – whether in the past or present – about what they are making.

But Bake Off’s Prue Leith caused a bit of a stir among viewers at home this week and they couldn’t help but liken her outfit – a multi-coloured cardigan – to the coat of a famous West End musical.

One fan tweeted, ‘When you’ve got to judge Bake Off at 13:00 but a matinee performance of Joseph and His Amazing technicolour Dreamcoat at 14:00 #gbbo #BakeOff.’

And she wasn’t the only viewer to notice her canny look.

A second fan added, ‘Hats off to Prue Leith for judging #GBBO whilst also making her West End debut in Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. #BakeOff #GreatBritishBakeOff.’

A third agreed, and tweeted, ‘Prue Leith auditioning for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat #BakeOff.’

To which a fan joked, ‘Any Butter Cream will do’ – as a pun on the hit song Any Dream Will Do.

It’s not the first time Bake Off’s Prue Leith has made viewers laugh, last night she also made a rude innuendo when speaking about filling pastry with cream.

She said, ‘Quite often I need two holes so that I can squirt,’ and this taken out of context is sure to raise a smirk or two.

And fans were equally shocked, one wrote, ‘Nearly choked on my coffee. Don’t think Prue even realised wat she said. Paul’s face.’

Another added, ‘Choking nearly had a asthma attack when pru said this’ (sic) and a third viewer added, ‘Spat my beer. Peurile, but was sniggering like a schoolboy.’

And some viewers were concerned that it wasn’t even past the watershed.

We do love a good Bake Off innuendo!