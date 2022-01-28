We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brad Pitt is said to be ‘secretly dating’ singer Lykke Li after the pair were spotted together in LA.

The Ocean’s 11 actor, who split from wife Angelina Jolie back in 2016, lives in a gated community not far from his ex and their six children; Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 12 after the former couple previously agreed ‘traditional schooling’ for their kids.

Angelina previously revealed their divorce was ‘healing’ for their children.

And now sources have claimed the Hollywood star is ‘secretly dating’ the Swedish singer-songwriter and is able to ‘fly under the radar’ with their romance aided by the pair being neighbours.

A source told The Sun, “Brad and Lykke have been able to fly under the radar so easily because they’re neighbors It’s worked out perfectly for Brad, to have someone he likes living so close.”

It’s claimed Brad and Lykke have been seeing each other since mid-2021 after gossip outlet Deux Moi reported that romance rumours started swirling in Sweden followed by claims that Brad and Lykke had been hanging out at Mother Wolf – a new Roman-style pasta palace that recently opened up in Hollywood.

A source said, “It was Lykke, they were dining together.”

Lykke, 35, has a son called Dion, six, with her producer ex Jeff Bhasker and is said to live just a three-minute drive from Brad.

And she previously shared a snap of her enjoying a ‘staycation’ with her son on Instagram.

According to property records, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom home was purchased in 2018 under the Jeff Bhasker Trust for $1.85million.

But despite the romance reports, an insider has since told Page Six there was nothing going on between the two, who haven’t even seen each other in years.

In addition to claims that Brad Pitt wasn’t ‘secretly dating’ the Lykke Li, the insider claimed it wouldn’t even be possible, as “He hasn’t seen her in two years.”

They added, “He met her a couple of years ago. [There’s] nothing negative. They are just not dating.”

A source previously told the publication that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star likely wouldn’t even be interested in someone like Li.

“I can’t see Brad dating someone super famous again. I can definitely see him dating someone with a lower profile,” they said.

And a People source previously insisted Lykke is just one member of ‘a large group of artsy friends that he enjoys hanging out with’ including Alia Shawkat.