Brits are set to get an EXTRA perk in addition to the four-day bank holiday weekend to help them celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Pubs, nightclubs and bars are due to be open longer – pushing closing time back two hours from 11pm to 1am – to enable more people to raise a toast to Her Majesty the Queen.

From Thursday 2nd June until Saturday 4th June, watering holes will be able to serve alcoholic drinks for longer as millions of Brits plan to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

MPs are expected to approve the plans in Parliament today with just over a month until the special four-day bank holiday.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said, “The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic national occasion, which will see families, friends and communities across the country come together to celebrate this unprecedented landmark in a remarkable reign.

“Over the extended bank holiday weekend, we will be able to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty’s incredible service to our country, while also providing a boost to the hospitality industry after a challenging couple of years.”

While some have welcomed the extended hours “Yes, Yes, Yes! May she live till 150. After that I might not be around.”

Others aren’t convinced it will help many who are struggling with the rising cost of living. One Brit tweeted, “Not much point if u can’t afford a pint” and another added, “Unfortunately most people haven’t got enough money to go to them” and a third joked, “Will the queen be paying for our drinks?”

It’s not yet clear which events the Queen will attend over the bumper bank holiday but reports claim she could attend the Trooping the Colour by Ranger Rover instead of horse drawn carriage, for comfort and speed after she revealed her ‘exhaustion’ struggles.

The Queen, who turned 96 last week, is throwing a concert at Buckingham Palace as part of the four-day celebrations and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have been offered a special Platinum Jubilee honour.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend runs from Thursday 2nd May to Sunday 5th May.