Charlotte Dawson welcomes first child with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Charlotte Dawson has given birth to her first child and it's a boy!

Former Celebs Go Dating star Charlotte Dawson recently welcomed a beautiful baby with her fiancé, Matthew Sarsfield.

The new family were quick to share the exciting news with their fans on Instagram, with Charlotte posting a picture of them the hospital with the caption, ‘I did it…’

Charlotte went on to share some details of of her labour experience telling fans she “did most of it at home” before heading to the hospital.

She took the opportunity to thank fans for the outpour of love, ‘Thank you for all your messages. Love you all,’ she penned online.

The couple is yet to share any more details about the new baby or how Charlotte is keeping up as a new mum.

But Matthew took some time out for dad duties posting pictures of Charlotte in the hospital recovering, ‘Mum and baby doing well. Thanks for all the messages.’

It’s not yet known what the couple have decided to name their new bundle of joy, but Matt posted a snap of the newborn wearing a baby grow with the word ‘Prince’ printed on.

Charlotte’s larger than life personality has captivated fans for years, and she didn’t disappoint when she realised she was expecting due to her partner’s impeccable memory.

“Matthew is amazing with my period,” she said.

“He knows exactly when I’m coming on, and he was like, you’re a day late.”

Charlotte shared that they were both in utter disbelief, “We got a cheap pregnancy test, and there was a faint line in it.”

Video of the Week

“We got a proper one and it said one to two weeks so I literally found out at one to two chuffin’ weeks, so it’s been a long and amazing road. We were just so excited.”

The birth of her first child is welcome happy news for the whole family following the tragedy they faced late last year following Charlotte’s brother-in-law taking his own life. Charlotte took to social media at the time to pay tribute.