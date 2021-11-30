We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has announced the arrival of her and her husband Hugo Taylor's second child.

Millie, 32, made the announcement to fans on her Instagram by uploading a sweet picture of herself cradling her newborn baby.

She captioned the snap, ‘Welcome to the world Aurelia Violet Taylor! Our little bundle of joy arrived safe and sound and our hearts are bursting with love. I’m signing off for a bit to spend time with my family in our newborn bubble.’

The lovely news comes four months after the reality TV star first announced she was pregnant again.

And the couple welcomed the arrival of their firstborn baby back in May last year when Millie revealed she has welcomed a baby girl whom she later called Sienna Grace, aged one.

Millie has previously shared her pregnancy cooldown tips with her 1.4m followers and just three days ago she shared her last photo as a family of three.

Following the news that the former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has given birth to her second baby, friends and fans have taken to social media to congratulate the couple on their latest arrival.

One well-wisher said, ‘Beautiful, Millie! She is divine. Rest up and enjoy the cuddles’

Another fan added, ‘Many congratulations darling. What a beautiful name!x’

And a third fan wrote, ‘My daughter is called Violet Aurelia 🥰 Congratulations!’

Meanwhile, Hugo uploaded the same sweet snap with their newborn daughter and praised his wife, he captioned it, ‘My darling Millie. Through your courage and love, you have given us another beautiful blessing of a baby daughter: welcome to the world and to our family Aurelia Violet Taylor. We love you always & forever.’

And fans have rallied around with wishes to the former Made in Chelsea star.

Jake Quickenden wrote simply, ‘Congrats’

A fan put, ‘Congratulations to all of you, Aurelia is such a beautiful name and Sienna will make an adorable big sister 🥰’

And a third well-wisher added, ‘Wonderful news!! Congratulations to both of you ….. wishing you a fantastic future ahead!🙌❤️🙌❤️’