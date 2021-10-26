We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When is Happy Valley coming back and where is it filmed? Here’s all you need to know ahead of Happy Valley series three.

Happy Valley series three, written by Sally Wainwrigh, will see Sarah Lancashire return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood for the final six episodes.

The joyful drama news comes after BBC Casualty announced the return of three characters for its anniversary special earlier this year and as viewers became obsessed with new gripping drama The Trick.

Happy Valley series three will be made by Lookout Point for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, in co-production with AMC Networks, which will be the exclusive home for series three in the U.S. and Canada. BBC Studios is distributing the series internationally.

Happy Valley was last aired on BBC One in 2016 and reached an audience of 9.3 million. And it was so good that both series one and two won the BAFTA Television Awards for both Drama Series and Writing: Drama for Sally Wainwright, with Sarah Lancashire winning the BAFTA Television Award for Leading Actress for series two.

When is Happy Valley coming back?

Happy Valley series three will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer but it is not yet known when Happy Valley series 3 will be aired. But with filming confirmed to start in early 2022, so you could expect the series to be out later that year or early 2023.

But with the previous series, it’s had a two-year gap between series one and two so you could say that it’s more likely to air later than sooner.

Happy Valley creator and writer Sally Wainwright said, “I’m delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final installment of the Happy Valley trilogy. It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world. I’m thrilled that Sarah, James, and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet, and thrilled once again to be working with the wonderful team at Lookout Point, the BBC, and our new colleagues at AMC.”

The BBC made the announcement ahead of its production and fans cannot wait.

One fan wrote, ‘I mean isn’t this just the best news of 2021? Yup!’

Another fan put, ‘Fantastic news’

And a third fan added, ‘My favourite show’.

Where is Happy Valley filmed?

Happy Valley is filmed and set in the Calder Valley, West Yorkshire, and filming for series three is no different, as filming will take place in and around West Yorkshire in 2022.

If you haven’t seen the series, then you can watch the trailer for episode one here…

Who stars in Happy Valley?

Aside from Sarah Lancashire, also returning for series three is James Norton as Catherine’s nemesis, the murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce, and Siobhan Finneran, Catherine’s sister, the recovering addict Clare Cartwright.

Speaking about her return, Sarah Lancashire said, “It’s time to let the dog see the rabbit.”

Meanwhile, James Norton said, “To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege, and something I’ve been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, six years ago. I’m so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times’ sake.”

And actress Siobhan Finneran added, “I’m so thrilled to be returning to Happy Valley as Clare, and delighted to now be able to answer the question: “Please tell me there’s going to be another Happy Valley???” with a resounding “Yes there is.””

They are among the first announced with further casting announced in due course.

When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

Happy Valley season three will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and the first two series of Happy Valley are available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer now.