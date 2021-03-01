We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has given fans a rare insight into married life with husband Dan Baldwin.

Maintaining the balance between work and family life has never been more important given the challenges posed by the pandemic. And it seems that ITV star Holly Willoughby may have found the perfect way to ensure a harmonious home life.

Speaking on This Morning, Holly discussed how she and her husband Dan have been handling lockdown. The phone-in segment focused on fighting with your family during lockdown.

Holly was open with co-host Phillip Schofield and Vanessa Feltz about how she and Dan have been diffusing any potential tension that may arise from being at home together much of the time.

She revealed that it’s often the littlest things that make the biggest difference – and give you some “leeway”.

“I also think that doing little nice things gives you a bit of leeway in other areas as well,” Holly shared with Phillip and Vanessa. “Like, if I’m sort of doing something and Dan will come and make me a cup of tea, or I’ll come back and he’ll have put the washing away and I haven’t asked him. Then I sort of turn a blind eye to all these other things, so I think doing little things to help makes a big difference.”

And it’s not just romantic relationships that lockdown could potentially prove challenging for. Holly has also previously been open about some of her struggles when it comes to homeschooling her children.

During a past phone-in on This Morning about homeschooling, Holly asked the expert: “Can I ask a question on behalf of a working mum and parent of three, struggling…?

“My big fear is that we’ve all worked really hard not to put our kids in front of screens and the screentime, I sort of toss it up and I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness’.

“And then here I am with three children spending online learning in front of a screen and then when they finish they want to talk to their friends and again that’s on a screen and then they might want to play and that’s on a screen.

“I’m suddenly like, am I just throwing all this out the window and going – you know what, I give up to this kind of holding back the tide of screen time.”

Holly and Dan, who have been married for 13 years, have three young children Harry (11), Belle (9) and Chester (6).

Whilst homeschooling her children, Holly has continued to host This Morning’s Monday-Thursday shows, alongside close friend Phillip.