We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

ITV Britain's Got Talent is 'almost certain to be scrapped' due to Covid restrictions making filming impossible.

ITV Britain’s Got Talent is ‘almost certain to be scrapped’ this year due to Covid restrictions, with bosses looking at resting the show until 2022.

The popular ITV show had already been pushed back to later in the year after the ongoing national lockdown restrictions meant auditions could not be held as usual in January and February.

And now Thames TV and Simon Cowell’s company Syco, are said to have decided that it might not be possible to make the show safely at all this year, as one of the main processes of the audition is doing them in front of a live audience.

READ MORE: Singer Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Sean Sagar reportedly split after 9 months together

A source told MailOnline, ‘The nature of Britain’s Got Talent means we have all sorts of contestants from all sorts of places – home and abroad – taking part.

‘While many people will have been vaccinated by the summer it remains unclear what the restrictions on mass mingling and on travel will be, so there is absolutely no guarantees production can go ahead.’

They added, ‘The chances of it airing this year range from extremely slim to non-existent – and it’s almost certain to be the latter. No one’s happy about it – but that’s the way it is.’

It is understood that ITV bosses are drawing up TV schedules for the coming year and it’s claimed they don’t include Britain’s Got Talent.

A source told The Sun, simply pushing back the show once more will prove difficult, especially with the judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Ashley Banjo who stood in for Simon Cowell last year, and crew all having other commitments.

They added, ‘We have to discuss the possibility that we won’t see the show again until 2022. There will be millions of viewers gutted. But the safety of the contestants, crew, talent, and audience has to take priority.’

Video of the Week

Meanwhile, the BGT postponement will come as another blow to Simon Cowell, 61, who is recovering after breaking his back by falling off his electric bike. As it’s reported the music mogul didn’t pay himself any wages from October 2019 to March 2020 after he saw his former company profits fall by £30m.

Simon resigned from the business SimCo Ltd in September 2020, the entertainment company, which covers hit shows Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor.