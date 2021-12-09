We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jennifer Aniston has opened up on the ‘hurtful’ pregnancy rumours she’s faced over the years as she hits back at accusations that she’s “chose career over kids”.

The 52-year old actress, who reunited with her co-stars earlier this year for Friends: The Reunion show, has opened up on how the past pregnancy rumours were painful for her to see.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer, who sparked fan speculation over dating David Schwimmer, admitted she used to take the increased interest surrounding her off-screen life personal but has since learned to ignore the ‘hurtful’ pregnancy reports.

When asked how do you feel the attention paid to your private life has impacted your professional one?

Jennifer replied, “People certainly project onto you and all that, but my job is to go, ‘Listen, I’ll show you what I’m capable of, and you decide if you want to subscribe,'”

“So you disappear as much as you can, you have fun, you take on these weird roles, you don’t give a s***, you enjoy yourself, you remember that you have a gorgeous group of friends and your life is blessed and you do the best that you can.”

Jennifer Aniston explained, “I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption. It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

“What the tabloids and the media did to people’s personal lives back then, regular people are doing now [on social media]. Although I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?” Jokes aside, Jennifer, who only joined Instagram two years ago but when she did she became the fastest user to get one million followers, then hit back at the trolls.