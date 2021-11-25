We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jessie J has opened up on her heartbreaking miscarriage after revealing 'I decided to have a baby on my own'.

The singer-songwriter shared a photo with fans that showed she had successfully fallen pregnant as she clutched a positive pregnancy test and posted a quote from poet Seyda Noir but her location was set to ‘heartbroken’ in the emotional post.

Jessie, 33, wrote, ‘the sadness is overwhelming’ but added, ‘I know I am strong, and I know I will be okay.’

In the lengthy post, she told her 10.5m followers, ‘Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant’.

‘By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…’

She explained how she had gone for her third baby scan and was told there was no heartbeat.

The Nobody’s Perfect singer confessed, ‘I decided to have a baby on my own.

‘Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.’

Jessie has previously opened up to fans about her fertility struggles and revealed during a 2018 concert that doctors had told her at the age of 26 she might never be able to have children.

And the singer has confirmed she will still go ahead with her acoustic concert planned for The Hotel Cafe in LA on 24th November, as her “soul needs it”. She has further gig dates there on 1st, 15th, and 22nd of December.

She added, ‘I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.

‘I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best.’

She continued, ‘I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer.

‘I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.

‘I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t.’

She concluded, ‘It’s the loneliest feeling in the world. So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.’