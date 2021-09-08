We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Jimmy Carr has spoke out for the first time about becoming a father.

The comedian and his partner Karoline Copping were rumoured to have welcomed a baby two years ago, but Jimmy finally confirmed the news during a recent performance at the O2 Academy Brixton in South London.

The host of 8 out of 10 Cats show broke the news, joking, “I had to tell my little boy he’s adopted.

“I mean, he isn’t, but the look on his face. I said, ‘No, no, no, you were adopted, the new family is picking you up tomorrow’.”

The Sun revealed that the I Can See Your Voice star continued to make jokes about fatherhood adding, “We’re having a gender-reveal party for our kid but we’re going to wait until he’s 21 just to be sure. With some babies you can’t tell, is it a boy or an ugly girl?”

Since 2001, Jimmy has been in a long-term relationship with Karoline Copping with the two reportedly meeting at a television interview.

Karoline was working as a commissioning editor for Channel 5 at the time, and Jimmy was auditioning for a show.

Since the alleged birth of their child, Jimmy has been seen pushing a pram on multiple occasions, but he has never confirmed that he is a father.

Jimmy and Karoline have decided to keep their long-term relationship private. However, they’ve been spotted together at red carpets events and even attended the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

During an appearance on BBC Radio Four’s Desert Island Discs, he discussed the start of their relationship. “It was perfect.”