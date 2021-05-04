We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Line of Duty cast has promised to get these epic matching tattoos to celebrate the success of the season six finale ratings in an ultimate tribute to fans.

Line of Duty cast has promised to all get matching tattoos of their AC-12 team name if the show’s season six finale reached more than 12m viewers.

And the stars of the BBC Two show – which reached a record-breaking 12.8m people at the weekend – will be regretting ever promising that inking now the show has been an “inconceivable” success, despite some fans’ disappointment over the ending.

While we won’t reveal what happened in case you haven’t yet caught up, Martin Compston, who plays Anti-Corruption Unit Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in the hit drama, has shared the secret pact he has with his co-stars Vicky McClure who plays DI Kate Flemming, Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings and the show’s writer and creator Jed Mercurio on Twitter, when he uploaded a note which reflected on the series and the reaction from fans.

It read, ‘Hey folks, now that the madness is slightly dying down, just want to thank everybody who reached out about last night and the series as a whole, we’ve truly been blown away by the reaction and the love for the show we’re proud of it. Fully understand it wasn’t the ‘urgent exit’ type ending some anticipated but we appreciate you sticking with us.

‘Felt many emotions from excitement and anxiety at the hype to the relief that it’s over. Now I just feel immensely proud that started on Wednesday on BBC 2 has just smashed every overnight drama record since they began.

‘Finally, myself, Vicky, Adrian, and Jed made an agreement in the inconceivable and ridiculous scenario we ever got 12 million viewers that we would get AC12million tattoos. We’ll see who’s good to their word…’

Video of the Week

And fans can’t contain their excitement for the matching tattoos. One wrote, ‘GET THE TATTOOS!! you should be so proud of the incredible ratings. We all proud of you!‘ Another put, ‘Do it, do it, do it!!!! We want visual proof as a form of evidence!’ And a third fan added, ‘And you definitely need to get the tattoos! Well done to you all for a fantastic season, you were all incredible.’

Star of the show Vicky McClure proved she was going to be true to her word, she tweeted, ‘We are so grateful to you all. So much so looks like I’ll have the ink to prove it!’