Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she's expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to become a first-time mum after she confirmed she and fiancé Andre Gray are expecting their first child.

The 29-year-old singer, who shot to fame as a member of the girl band Little Mix back in 2011 after winning The X Factor, has taken to social media to share her happy pregnancy news with fans.

She uploaded a series of snaps of her wearing a Disney princess-like green satin gown, complete with a cropped top and her hair scraped up high, as she revealed her pregnancy bump, and captioned it, ‘We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you.’

The second photo shows her fiancé Andre stood behind her, lovingly touching her bump while his other hand is placed on her shoulder and a third snap shows Leigh-Anne on her own cradling her tummy which is holding her unborn baby as a result of pregnancy weight-gain.

Little Mix Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘s pregnancy news comes after the band announced the release date of their new song Confetti which is their first single as a band since the departure of Jesy Nelson last year. Little Mix, who is continuing as a trio were pictured out promoting the single just last week, with Leigh-Anne wearing a suspiciously baggy dress along with her bandmates.

Her bandmates have been quick to congratulate Leigh Anne, Jade Thirlwall wrote, ‘Love you so much 💚 look at this family 🥺😭💚💫’

Perrie Edwards wrote, ‘I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister! ♥️’

Little Mix Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre got engaged to be married last May as they celebrated their fourth anniversary together but it’s not yet known how many weeks pregnant she is or whether she is expecting a boy or girl.

Meanwhile, her sister Sairah, 32, who is also pregnant, wrote, ‘My baby sister is going to be a mummy 😭 can’t wait to share this amazing experience with you sis! @sian_sommers8421 is going to be one busy Aunty.’

And fans have been sharing their love of the news. One wrote, ‘Oh my goodness 😍😍😍😍 congratulations’ another fan put, ‘I’m crying omg’ and a third added, ‘FIRST MEMBER OF BABY MIX AHH’

Andre, who plays professional football for Watford FC, replied to comments with a simple emoji of the world and a red heart.

And while former bandmate Jesy Nelson is yet to congratulate Leigh-Anne, Jesy’s ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes wrote, ‘Shut up get in 😍 congrats my people’.