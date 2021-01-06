We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women star Linda Robson has been accused of flouting lockdown rules by fans after she shared details of how she spent Christmas on the ITV panel show.

The 62-year-old TV star discussed her Christmas break with her fellow co-stars on the Loose Women panel but in doing so, viewers were quick to question whether Linda had broken the lockdown rules by spending the Christmas break with her daughter and grandchildren.

Speaking on the ITV daytime panel show. Linda told Jane Moore, Brenda Edwards, and Kéllé Bryan, that she had a “lovely” Christmas and admitted she was blessed to have her family around her.

She added, “I had them around because they’re in my bubble. So, I cooked a roast dinner for everybody, and I saw my granddaughters. Obviously, Christmas would not have been Christmas for me without seeing them.”

But her frank admissions angered some viewers who took to Twitter to vent their frustrations at the former Birds of a Feather star. Current government guidelines state that households with only one adult can form a bubble with another household in Tier 4. But one frustrated viewer tweeted, ‘It sounds like Linda broke the rules? How could she be in a bubble that large?’

Another viewer added, ‘I presume Linda Robson’s daughter is a single mother otherwise she cannot be in her bubble because there is no such thing as bubbles unless you are a single adult or single mother with young children and only one family can be in your bubble.’

Linda, who lives at home with her husband of 30 years, Mark Dunford, 60, has two daughters Roberta (known as Bobby), 25, and Lauren, 38, plus a son Louis, 29.

Her daughter Lauren is mother to Linda’s beloved grandchildren Lila and Betsy, with whom she has previously praised for helping her cope with lockdown.

But it’s not clear whether either Linda’s husband or her daughter’s other half were present over the Christmas bubble period and Linda has not yet responded to the claims.