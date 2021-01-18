We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

McFly star Harry Judd’s son Kit, aged three, was taken to A&E after having a reaction to a nursery booster vaccine.

The youngster was rushed for medical treatment after suffering an allergic reaction to a routine injection given to pre-school children.

The 4-in-1 is a jab given to little ones as a single inoculation containing vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough or pertussis, and polio.

The McFly singer’s wife Izzy, with whom he shares son Kit and four-year-old daughter Lola, had to rush their son to A&E before updating fans on his health on social media.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Kit waiting to see a doctor with her 279k followers, and captioned the snap, ‘Went to A&E tonight as Kit has had a reaction to his pre-school boosters.

‘Being in a hospital sent my anxiety flying, just can’t bear to think of the scenes behind the wall of the children’s department (which was empty).

She continued, ‘Usually at this time of year we’re facing the back to back colds and bugs with the kids, it felt really weird giving Kit medicine today after so long.

‘Thank you as ever to @nhsengland and the kind doctor who took care of us tonight. We are so lucky oh the worry when the little ones are poorly…’

Both friends and fans sent messages of support and get well wishes to the youngster. One wrote, ‘Sending love, hope Kits feeling better’ and another follower put, ‘Maybe he’s allergic to something in the booster? I’m allergic to ammoxicyllin and didn’t know for years. Glad he’s okay! Xx’

Video of the Week

But with that parenting worry over, it looks like it was back to fun at games in the Judd household as daughter Lola got back to her homeschooling where she was full of laughter about doing a dance for her numeracy lesson.

Izzy could be heard filming the lively youngster, who wasn’t stuck for ways to entertain her youngster, as Lola couldn’t wait to show off her dance moves.

Following in her McFly dad’s performing footsteps? We’ll have to wait and see.