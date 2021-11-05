We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engleson has welcomed his second child with wife Tracey Kurland - and it has a very familiar royal baby name.

Trevor, who was married to the Duchess of Sussex from 2011-2013, is celebrating being a father again after his new wife Tracey gave birth to a baby girl.

And the baby shares the same first name as a recent royal arrival.

“World, meet baby girl Sienna Lee Engelson… my wife is a gangster!” Trevor, 44, wrote on his private Instagram account.

“I don’t know what I did right, but I’m the luckiest guy I know,” he added.

Sienna is the name given to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi ‘s baby who was born earlier this year.

And while the exact birth date of Trevor’s Sienna is unconfirmed, Trevor was seen carrying the little girl in a black baby car seat in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Meghan Markle’s ex-husband also has a daughter with Tracey called Ford Grace Engleson who was born in 2020.

Tracey works as a nutritionist and is the daughter of a multi-millionaire, while Trevor is an American film producer.

But things with his first wife Meghan didn’t end well.

One friend told Royal biographer Andrew Morton that Trevor went from cherishing Meghan to “feeling like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe.”

Trevor and Meghan, who met in 2004, married in 2011 but split two years later with ‘irreconcilable differences’ stated on the divorce papers.

Meghan has since re-married, tying the knot with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle back in 2018.

The Sussexes have two children themselves, son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet Diana, who was born earlier this year.

And it was recently claimed that Meghan has ‘skeletons in her closet’ that could be revealed by her father Thomas Markle, according to a royal biographer.