Prince William rejects Prince Harry's claims that he is 'trapped' in the British monarchy's system, according to a royal source.

The future king is said to be accepting of the ‘path set out for him’, following Prince Harry’s confession that he has ‘huge compassion’ for his father and brother’s inability to step away from the monarchy.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Harry and William had exchanged ‘unproductive’ conversation for the first time since the shock Oprah Winfrey interview.

The insider, said to be close to both Prince Harry and Prince William, alleged that Harry’s description of his brother and father’s feelings on following their royal duty was “way off the mark”, explaining that Prince William is accepting of the “path set for him”.

Opening up in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s extraordinary Oprah Winfrey interview, Prince Harry admitted he had felt “trapped” within his life as a royal for a long time.

He also claimed that Prince Charles and Prince William, who are first and second in the royal line of succession, are facing the same fate of a life stuck within the system of The Firm and the monarchy and admitted he feels sorry for them for not being able to step back from royal life, like he and wife Meghan Markle have.

When asked by Oprah if he’d have ever left the Royal Family if he hadn’t met Meghan, Harry said, “No. The answer to your question is no. I wouldn’t have . . . I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped as well. I didn’t see a way out. I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped.”

“Please explain how you, Prince Harry, raised in a palace and a life of privilege — literally, a prince . . . how you were trapped,” Oprah responded.

“Trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that,” Harry boldly added.

Now, a friend of both Harry and William is said to have insisted that William is accepting of the life set out for him, in the same way the Queen has always been.

“He is very much his grandmother’s grandson in that respect of duty and service,” the source told The Times.