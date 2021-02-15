We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing real-life couple Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson reveal engagement after sweet Valentine’s Day proposal.

They first met on the hit BBC dance show four years ago. Now actor Gemma has taken to Instagram to share the exciting news of their engagement.

Posing alongside her husband-to-be Gemma proudly showed off her stunning new engagement ring, captioning the picture: ‘Valentine’s forever… Of course I said yes ❤️ ‘

Professional dancer Gorka shared the same photo with his own followers. In his own sweet caption, he wrote: ‘The best day with my forever Valentine’s ♥️ I asked and she said YES!!!!!! 💍 Happy Valentine’s Day everyone’.

The couple were soon flooded with congratulations, many of them from fellow Strictly stars.

Actor Catherine Tyldesley, who appeared on Strictly in 2019, wrote: ‘Buzzing for you both 👏👏👏👏🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️ ‘

Whilst Strictly professional dancer Dianne Buswell, who also met her boyfriend Joe Sugg on the show, declared: ‘Omg congratulations guys that’s awesome xxx 💜💜💜💜 ‘

‘Omg!!! Chamo!!! Congratulations!! Sending all the love xx’ wrote professional dancer Karen Hauer.

Do Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson have a child?

The professional dancer and actor first met each other on the hit BBC dance show, Strictly Come Dancing, back in 2017, though they did not dance together.

Gorka was partnered with former The X Factor winner Alexandra Burke, whilst Gemma danced with Aljaz Skorjanec.

The newly-engaged couple were first linked together soon after and announced the birth of their first child Mia Louise Marquez in July 2019.

During the filming of the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing, the restrictions put in place to ensure safety during the pandemic meant the couple had to spend time apart, with Gorka in a Strictly bubble.

Posting a sweet snap of Mia on Instagram ahead of the Strictly 2020 final, Gemma wrote: ‘Tonight’s the night! Strictly 2020 final! What a series! A much needed sprinkle of fun on 2020 👏🏼👏🏼 I’m SO proud of Gorks & Maisie for how far they have come. I know the sacrifice Gorks has made has been a lot harder for him than me. Whatever happens tonight you’re my winners and Mia can’t wait to see Papa tomorrow 🥰 Good luck to all 4 finalists!! It’s so hard to call it this year as they have all been Amazing! It’s gonna be an epic final! @gorka_marquez ❤️’

Congratulations to the happy couple!