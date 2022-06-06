We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all fans of sci-fi thrillers! The Midwich Cuckoos is the brand new series you’ll want to watch.

Keeley Hawes stars in this new TV series that is set in a small fictional village in England. The place is completely subdued by an alien presence for an entire day only to discover that numerous women in the town are pregnant.

If you’re a fan of book adaptations, you’ll love this – although Conversations with Friends and Bridgerton fans might need to hide behind a cushion.

Where can I watch The Midwich Cuckoos?

You can watch The Midwich Cuckoos on Sky Max on Thursdays, 9pm, Sky Max. All episodes are on Sky On Demand/NOW. There are seven episodes and you can get an idea about what each episode focuses on below in the synopsis.

What is the story of The Midwich Cuckoos?

According to IMDB, the story of The Midwich Cuckoos starts with Bad Things – an ordinary May 6th begins like any other but when dusk falls, the lives of its residents are profoundly altered forever. As family members fight to save their loved ones from an unknown fate, a community is forged in a way nobody thought possible.

In episode two, the village is recovering from the blackout when a shocking discovery is made: every woman of child-bearing age inside the zone on May 6th has fallen pregnant. But of graver concern to Dr Susannah Zellaby is the unnerving responses of the pregnant women.

Three years after the blackout, episode three focuses on the children who are entering the second phase of their development. Susannah notices changes in their behaviour and makes a terrifying discovery. Her worst fears are realised when a forgotten mother emerges.

Further shocking realisations are made in episode four, whilst investigating Amrita’s disappearance, Paul’s own attachment to Nathan is challenged. Susannah tries to understand the cause of the children’s violent instincts. The children now see Susannah as a threat and use their powers to neutralise her.

Episode five sees the children’s hold on Midwich strengthen. When Paul awakens to the children’s true nature, he pleads with Susannah to try to forge a truce with them. Meanwhile Zoe and Sam are galvanised into action by another miracle.

Two years later episode six shows the children going behind Susannah’s back to express their desire to leave Midwich and Susannah suspects ulterior motives at work. Meanwhile, tragedy strikes one of the families. Paul and Susannah work together to uncover the truth.

After more bloodshed, the children plan to leave in episode seven. Susannah volunteers to go with them and strives to get Cassie to safety. It is evident now that they must be stopped. And there’s no easy way out.

The Midwich Cuckoos stars Keeley Hawes as Dr Susannah Zellaby, Max Beesley as Paul Haynes, Aisling Loftus as Zoe Moran, Ukweli Roach as Sam Clyde, Lara Rossi as Jodie Blake, Marianne Oldham as Jane Colter and Mark Dexter as Stewart McLean.

Speaking about working with Keeley, Max said, “She has masses of gravitas. She brings a sensitivity and a vulnerability to quite a difficult role.

“There’s a conspiracy angle to it, and it’s also about containment of facts and propaganda. But most of all it’s a very entertaining thriller,” he added.

You can watch a trailer of the show below…

Is Midwich Cuckoos a remake?

The Midwich Cuckoo is a remake as it’s an adaptation of the 1957 novel of the same name. Written by English author John Wyndham, the science fiction novel tells the tale of an English village in which the women become pregnant by brood parasitic aliens.

But it’s not the first time the book has been adapted, many might recall the previous big screen adaptations of ‘Village of the Damned’ from 1960 and then again in 1995 and also Children of the Damned in 1964.

And fans have been gripped by the show so far. One fan tweeted, “Is anyone else watching The Midwich Cuckoos? Never read the book but it’s typical John Wyndam! OMFG!”

Another fan put, “Sundays are for staying in and binge watching The Midwich Cuckoos Available to stream on Sky Max and Now Tv #keeleyhawes #TheMidwichCuckoos”

And a third fan added, “Has anyone else watched The Midwich Cuckoos? It was slow to get going but I’m hooked now…”

What genre is The Midwich Cuckoos?

The Midwich Cuckoos is a sci-fi thriller genre. For anyone who hasn’t watched a sci-fi thriller before, the genre will want to pull you in deeper into the conspiracy to follow the clues and unmask the unspoken dangers. Viewers will be invited to explore the moral dilemmas and hidden agendas that could change their real life forever.

Thursdays, 9pm, Sky Max. All episodes are on Sky On Demand/NOW.

