The telling sign Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't A-list celebrities yet has been revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t considered A-list celebrities yet because they didn’t get invited to former US president Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gaining celebrity status but not enough to make them among America’s elite.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not considered A-list celebrities because they ‘weren’t invited’ to Barack Obama’s 60th birthday, according to a Royal expert.

The former US president turned 60 on 4th August but their absence from his milestone celebration appears to be a telling sign that the Sussexes aren’t as famous as they’d perhaps like to be when it comes to starting a new life for themselves living in LA.

The pair, who stepped back as senior working members of the royal family last year, have since built themselves a brand using Archwell Productions but despite previously rubbing shoulders with Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Barack Obama himself, they are yet to make the biggest names for themselves.

The claims have been made by Dickie Arbiter, who says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ‘never on the guest list’ for the bash which took place on Saturday in the backyard of the couple’s Martha’s Vineyard mansion.

Speaking to 9News Today, he said, “No it’s not a surprise at all. The British media were speculating, left, right, and centre, that Harry and Meghan would be invited.

“I don’t think they were ever on the list. You’ve got to remember that the Obamas invited not just A-listers, [but] double A-listers because what they’ve said is they don’t want any presents.”

Barack Obama, who once revealed three questions you should ask before getting married, tied the knot with his wife Michelle Obama back in 1992. And the couple seeks to achieve great things with help from their friends.

Mr Arbiter continued, “What they want is the guests to get their hands out of the pockets so he can help young men and young boys get on the work ladder, particularly young people of colour, also help people around the world living in the deprived state.”

“So who you are talking about? You are talking about Oprah Winfrey, the Clooneys, and Rihanna… and Harry and Meghan aren’t just in that league. So you are talking about double A-listers and I don’t think Harry and Meghan were ever on that list.”

The Sussexes, who have son Archie, two, are said to be on parental leave following the birth of daughter Lilibet Diana, aged two months.

The office for the Obama’s confirmed last week that they scaled back the guest list due to growing concerns about the rapid spread of Covid-19.

Prince Harry rubbed shoulders with Rihanna at the Man Aware event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission back in 2016 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Even though Harry and Meghan have worked with Oprah Winfrey, recording their bombshell interview and also Prince Harry’s mental health documentary The Me You Can’t See.

It appears they need to do more to elevate themselves into that double A-list circle, of which the likes of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were said to have attended.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is set to release a tell-all memoir to put his life further into the public eye after signing a deal with Penguin Random House, with the book expected to be published in 2022.