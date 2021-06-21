When does Love Island 2021 start and what channel is it on?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When does Love Island 2021 start?

Love Island 2021 is almost here and this highly-anticipated season will reportedly see the series return bigger and better than ever.

Packed with drama, romance and surprise eliminations, for many Brits, the return of Love Island marks the true start of summer. Though with the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions meaning that last year’s summer series was unable to go ahead, it’s been quite some time since we’ve seen the excited Islanders finding love in sunnier climes. Instead, Love Island’s sixth series – and first winter edition – filmed in Cape Town from January-February 2020 was the last we saw of the popular show.

So the confirmation from ITV earlier this year that Love Island would return for summer 2021 was met with huge excitement. Now after many months of waiting and the government’s roadmap out of lockdown underway, Love Island 2021 is just days away from kicking off.

But when does Love Island 2021 start, who’s hosting it and how can you watch it?

Love Island 2021 will start on Monday 28th June with the first episode of the season starting at 9pm on ITV2.

An announcement shared by the official Love Island official Twitter account revealed that this ‘hot date for your diary‘ was just weeks away earlier this month. And this year’s series could have even more in store for eager fans.

As reported by RadioTimes.com back in June 2020, ITV revealed that: “Love Island UK will return bigger and better than ever with an extended run in summer 2021.”

Typically each series of Love Island lasts around 6-8 weeks, though it’s not yet been confirmed exactly how long we’ll be treated to the islanders’ quest for love on our screens this summer.

What channel is Love Island 2021 on?

Love Island will be on at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub starting from June 28th, with all episodes being made available the following morning on BritBox.

Where is Love Island 2021 being filmed?

Love Island 2021 is expected to be filmed on the stunning island of Mallorca. It’s here that all of the most recent series have taken place, aside from Love Island’s winter edition which was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, instead. Love Island 2021’s filming location has yet to be officially announced.

Reports have circulated, suggesting that the production crew were considering a back-up location in Jersey in case of Covid-19 complications, though it’s now thought that Love Island could possibly return to filming in Mallorca this year. An insider has now claimed to MailOnline that members of the crew are “scheduled to fly out to Mallorca on June 20.”

Whilst ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri previously told RadioTimes.com: “We haven’t announced anything officially but Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island.

“I can’t confirm anything 100 per cent at this stage but it will definitely be the Love Island viewers know and love.”

Last year’s summer 2020 Love Island series was unfortunately cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing restrictions in place. As reported by RadioTimes, Director of Television at ITV, Kevin Lygo, explained that there was no way it could go ahead given the UK’s lockdown.

“We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority,” he said in a statement.

“In normal circumstances, we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question. We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.

“In the meantime, Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

After over a year since the last summer series of Love Island aired, it seems that fans will not be disappointed by the upcoming seventh season.

And with the premiere date now just a week away, it’s likely that Love Island 2021’s final filming location will be confirmed over the coming days.

Who is hosting Love Island 2021?

Laura Whitmore is hosting Love Island 2021 after making her debut as Love Island host on the winter edition in early 2020.

Laura followed on from Caroline Flack, who had previously stepped down from this position, before she tragically passed away in February last year.

Laura’s time as host on Love Island’s first ever winter edition was met with praise.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that Laura is set to make a triumphant return to host Love Island 2021.

And she won’t be alone, as her husband Iain Stirling, will also be returning to provide his hilarious narration of the islanders’ dramatic on-screen antics – a role he has held since 2015. Comedian Iain had previously appeared to tease the return of Love Island on Twitter.

He posted a cryptic picture of a sunny day, with two Love Island-style water bottles bearing his and Laura’s names alongside the caption: ‘Not long now…’

Love Island 2021 line-up

The Love Island 2021 full starting line-up has not yet been announced. However, with the premiere date drawing ever closer, the show *has* now begun to release the details of this year’s Islanders across its social media channels.

Sharon

Sharon was the first Islander to be officially confirmed for Love Island 2021. Having already conquered beauty pageants and worked on government policies in her role as a Civil Servant, it seems she’s ready for whatever the villa has in store for her.

Aaron

Aaron was the first boy to be introduced in the Love Island 2021 line-up and it seems he’s very well connected already! It was whilst working as a luxury events host that he reportedly met Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie last year at a royal event. Now it seems Aaron is ready to find his very own princess in the Love Island villa.

Liberty

Waitress and marketing student Liberty from Birmingham is looking forward to meeting a guy that will “treat [her] right”. And with so many eligible bachelors to be found in the villa, she may find herself spoilt for choice.

Hugo

Hugo is a P.E teacher from Hampshire and is also Love Island’s first ever contestant with a disability. Hugo was born with clubfoot, meaning that he had to undergo multiple operations as a child. Now he’s looking for love, but which of his fellow contestants will he find a spark with?

Shannon

Shannon from Fife is the life and soul of the party and is hoping to meet someone “genuine” as well as “handsome”. When it comes to finding love on Love Island 2021, she knows exactly what’s she’s looking for, declaring, “I need to make sure they’re for me.”

Jake

Jake is a water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare and is entering the villa after coming out of a seven-year-long relationship when lockdown began. Now back on the dating scene, Jake has revealed he usually falls for blonde women, though the main thing is having “respect” and being “loyal” to someone.

Kaz

Kaz is a fashion blogger from Essex, who’s eager to find The One on the hit ITV show. Describing herself as “fun” and “spontaneous”, Kaz is hoping to find someone in the Love Island 2021 villa who shares her same outlook towards relationships and she isn’t afraid to meet new people.

Brad

Laid-back Brad from Northumberland is another member of the Love Island 2021 line-up who just loves meeting new people. And he’s certainly in the right place as Brad prepares to be introduced his new co-stars. After two years of singledom and having never been on a date, he’s ready for a summer of love.

Chloe

Chloe is keen to find herself the perfect funny guy this summer – someone who will “do nice little things for you” and can be depended upon. The financial services marketing executive hails from Bicester and as a gym-goer herself, she also likes a prospective date to have a “good build”.

Toby

Footballer Toby has so far been single his entire life, but things look set to change as he gets ready to enter the Love Island 2021 villa. With his first serious relationship possibly just days away now, he’ll be hoping that the dating show will help him find his perfect match this summer.

Faye

Lettings manager Faye from the West Country tries to make her day job “as Selling Sunset as possible” and is ready and waiting to bring her main character energy to Love Island 2021!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.