Netflix is set to air a graphic novel adaptation following the high school romance of same-sex couple Charlie and Nick and fans are wondering when is Heartstopper coming to Netflix?

The eight-episode romance drama is one of the latest highly anticipated offerings from the streaming service that brought Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna , based on Alice Oseman’s series of comics about love, friendship, loyalty, life, time, and mental illness.

It explores, among other things, the blossoming relationship between Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, two boys at a British all-boys grammar school as we look at when you can watch it…

When is Heartstopper coming to Netflix?

Heartstopper is coming to Netflix in Spring 2022 – the exact release date is yet to be announced. It is a graphic novel adaptation of Alice Oseman’s comics about love, friendship, loyalty, life, time, and mental illness and follows the high school romance of Charlie and Nick.

For anyone who wants to know the synopsis in a nutshell, essentially, boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

Who is in the cast of Heartstopper on Netflix?

The cast of Heartstopper features Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson – the two main lead characters. And joining them are William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene, Tobie Donovan as Isaac and Rhea Norwood as Imogen.

What is the age rating for Heartstopper on Netflix?

The advised age rating for Heartstopper the comic series is 12+ so the rating for the Netflix show is expected to be similar. It’s author Alice previously explained the benefits of writing a webcomic first, when it comes to producing LGBTQ+ material that’s not too harmful.

Alice said, “One good thing about Heartstopper being a webcomic is that I get ongoing feedback firstly from my Patron supporters (who see it first), and then from commenters as I upload it online. If anything I was doing was harmful or inaccurate, my commenters will be the first people to tell me, for sure! Thankfully I haven’t been in that situation thus far, but if I was, I would then have the power to change the story before the pages were finalised for the physical books.”

Speaking about the storyline, Alice added, “Heartstopper tells the story of Charlie, an openly gay over-thinker, and Nick, a soft-hearted rugby player. The two boys meet at an all-boys grammar school (a type of selective single-sex high school we have here in the south-east of England!) and quickly become friends, despite their many differences. When Charlie starts falling for Nick, he doesn’t think he has a chance. But love works in surprising ways, and Nick’s a little more interested in Charlie than Charlie thinks…”