If you’re wondering who left The Great British Sewing Bee last night then you’re probably not alone as excited fans prepared for the return of this crafty classic.

It might be only a year since the Great British Sewing Bee crowned its 2021 champion, but for sewing fanatics the show’s newest series likely couldn’t come soon enough. Now the 2022 series has finally landed bringing with it the judges’ critiques on everything from hems, darts, embroidery and much, much more. There’s even a brilliant new presenter, Sara Pascoe, now sadly Joe Lycett isn’t on Sewing Bee any more.

And if you’ve been wondering where The British Sewing Bee was filmed after noticing the location switch-up, the next question likely on your mind is whose garments weren’t quite up-to-stratch.

We reveal who left the Great British Sewing Bee and how can you catch up on all you’ve missed as the hit sewing show continues…

Who left the Great British Sewing Bee last night?

Sadly the person who left the Great British Sewing Bee last night was sent packing despite pulling out their best performance yet in the final challenge. It was Mitch who departed the always-vibrant sewing room after his Yorkshire mini skirt Pattern Challenge didn’t go quite to plan. The contestant admitted this himself when his creation was scrutinised by the ever-watchful judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young. Taking last place with his skirt with its uneven pockets, Mitch set his sights on redeeming himself in the Transformation Challenge. Given loungewear and tasked with turning them into fashionable going out tops, Mitch’s effort was described as being Dennis the Menace-esque with its red and black stripes. But despite being striking, he found himself in last place once again. Moving on to the Made-To-Measure challenge The Great British Sewing Bee contestants were asked to craft a perfectly fitting wrap dress. Mitch looked to music sensation ABBA for his inspiration and although questions were asked about the length of his final dress and if he really wanted it that short (he did), Patrick was impressed. Unfortunately for Mitch the judges weren’t impressed enough to save him from elimination and he became the first sewer to leave the competition. “Coming into the sewing room is such a magical experience” he said after the result was announced. “I’m going home but there are 11 other sewing bees that are now my little surrogate family.”

Where can you watch The Great British Sewing Bee? If you’re looking to enjoy The Great British Sewing Bee’s latest series, then head to BBC One at 9pm on Wednesdays. And if you’ve missed the first episode (or any of the previous series) never fear! Each of the episodes are made available to watch via BBC iPlayer, as are series 1-7 and the 2021 seasonal specials.

Twelve home sewers started out the series and each week a contestant will be eliminated, starting with Mitch in Week 1. But the full line up is as follows:

Angela, NHS health visitor and school nurse, from Lancashire

Annie, high street fashion brand buyer, from Surrey

Brogan, secondary school teacher, from Derbyshire

Chichi, research analyst from Surrey

Christian, store manager from London

Debra, PA, from North Wales

Gill, analyst, from Doncaster

Man Yee, actuary, from London

Marni, vet, from Devon

Mitch, theatre manager, from Cumbria

Richy, baker from Shrewsbury

Steve, running coach from Newcastle

If you’ve yet to dive into The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 then there’s plenty of time to catch up on all you’ve missed so far before the sewers face their next tricky tasks…