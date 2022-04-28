If you’re wondering who left The Great British Sewing Bee last night then you’re probably not alone as excited fans prepared for the return of this crafty classic.
It might be only a year since the Great British Sewing Bee crowned its 2021 champion, but for sewing fanatics the show’s newest series likely couldn’t come soon enough. Now the 2022 series has finally landed bringing with it the judges’ critiques on everything from hems, darts, embroidery and much, much more. There’s even a brilliant new presenter, Sara Pascoe, now sadly Joe Lycett isn’t on Sewing Bee any more.
And if you’ve been wondering where The British Sewing Bee was filmed after noticing the location switch-up, the next question likely on your mind is whose garments weren’t quite up-to-stratch.
We reveal who left the Great British Sewing Bee and how can you catch up on all you’ve missed as the hit sewing show continues…
Who left the Great British Sewing Bee last night?
Twelve home sewers started out the series and each week a contestant will be eliminated, starting with Mitch in Week 1. But the full line up is as follows:
- Angela, NHS health visitor and school nurse, from Lancashire
- Annie, high street fashion brand buyer, from Surrey
- Brogan, secondary school teacher, from Derbyshire
- Chichi, research analyst from Surrey
- Christian, store manager from London
- Debra, PA, from North Wales
- Gill, analyst, from Doncaster
- Man Yee, actuary, from London
- Marni, vet, from Devon
- Mitch, theatre manager, from Cumbria
- Richy, baker from Shrewsbury
- Steve, running coach from Newcastle
If you’ve yet to dive into The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 then there’s plenty of time to catch up on all you’ve missed so far before the sewers face their next tricky tasks…