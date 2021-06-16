Who won the Great British Sewing Bee? The 2021 winner revealed

If you missed the Great British Sewing Bee, you might be wondering who won the Sewing Bee in the final episode?
Who won the Great British Sewing Bee? The winner of the 2021 series of the beloved sewing contest has finally been crowned.
If you’re planning to catch up with it on the iPlayer to see who impressed the judges the most with their hems, appliqué techniques, dart, or embroidery and ultimately took the title, leave this article now.
If you do want to know who won the Great British Sewing Bee this year, then read on.
Who won the Great British Sewing Bee?
Sewing Bee contestants 2021
Twelve home sewers started out the series, hosted by Joe Lycett, and each week a contestant has been eliminated. But the full line up is as follows;
- Adam Brooks, 31, Cruise Ship Entertainment Director from Leicester
- Adeena Khatoon, 40, Student Engagement Officer, Birmingham
- Andrew Aspland, 54, Maths Teacher, from Hull
- Cathryn Waudby, 57, Post-Office Worker, from Yorkshire
- Damien, 39, IT Installation Engineer, from Bolton
- Faire, 34, Accountant, from Dunstable
- Jean, Art Psychotherapist, County Down
- Julie Pygott, 62, Beauty Therapist, Rotherham
- Lawratu, 37, Local Authority Officer, from Surrey
- Raphael, 34, Textile Artist, from London
- Rebecca, 23, Customer Assistant from Scunthorpe
- Serena, 21, Medical student from Edinburgh
Who can enter the great British Sewing Bee?
Producers at Love Productions are currently looking for contestants to star on Series 8 of the Great British Sewing Bee and here’s how; If you or someone you know is a creative sewer who is proficient with patterns and can fit to perfection, then why not apply now online.
You must be aged 16 or above on 1st January 2021 and you must be a resident of the UK.
If you cannot apply online and would like an application form posted to you, please email applyforsewingbee@loveproductions.co.uk or call 0207 067 4837.
The website advises, “We are closely monitoring the situation regarding Covid-19 and we are following the advice of Public Health England. As a result, we may adjust how or when we carry out auditions. The safety and welfare of everyone involved in our productions is always paramount.”