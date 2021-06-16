Who won the Great British Sewing Bee? The 2021 winner revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you missed the Great British Sewing Bee, you might be wondering who won the Sewing Bee in the final episode?

Who won the Great British Sewing Bee? The winner of the 2021 series of the beloved sewing contest has finally been crowned.

If you’re planning to catch up with it on the iPlayer to see who impressed the judges the most with their hems, appliqué techniques, dart, or embroidery and ultimately took the title, leave this article now.

If you do want to know who won the Great British Sewing Bee this year, then read on.

Who won the Great British Sewing Bee?

Episode 11 of Series 7 of the Great British Sewing Bee saw contestant Serena Baker crowned queen of the 2021 series. The 21-year-old Edinburgh medical student battled against Raph and Rebecca in the final challenges of the season, managing to come out on top with her incredible festival themed creations and gorgeous gown.

Sewing Bee contestants 2021

Twelve home sewers started out the series, hosted by Joe Lycett, and each week a contestant has been eliminated. But the full line up is as follows;

Adam Brooks, 31, Cruise Ship Entertainment Director from Leicester

Adeena Khatoon, 40, Student Engagement Officer, Birmingham

Andrew Aspland, 54, Maths Teacher, from Hull

Cathryn Waudby, 57, Post-Office Worker, from Yorkshire

Damien, 39, IT Installation Engineer, from Bolton

Faire, 34, Accountant, from Dunstable

Jean, Art Psychotherapist, County Down

Julie Pygott, 62, Beauty Therapist, Rotherham

Lawratu, 37, Local Authority Officer, from Surrey

Raphael, 34, Textile Artist, from London

Rebecca, 23, Customer Assistant from Scunthorpe

Serena, 21, Medical student from Edinburgh

Who can enter the great British Sewing Bee?

Producers at Love Productions are currently looking for contestants to star on Series 8 of the Great British Sewing Bee and here’s how; If you or someone you know is a creative sewer who is proficient with patterns and can fit to perfection, then why not apply now online.

You must be aged 16 or above on 1st January 2021 and you must be a resident of the UK.

Video of the Week

If you cannot apply online and would like an application form posted to you, please email applyforsewingbee@loveproductions.co.uk or call 0207 067 4837.

The website advises, “We are closely monitoring the situation regarding Covid-19 and we are following the advice of Public Health England. As a result, we may adjust how or when we carry out auditions. The safety and welfare of everyone involved in our productions is always paramount.”