Holly Willoughby’s absence from This Morning has not gone unnoticed by fans, who have been asking: ‘Where is Holly Willoughby and why is she not on This Morning?’

The TV star has hosted This Morning with Philip Schofield on Monday to Thursdays for the past 11 years, usually only taking breaks during the school holidays when the duo are replaced by hosts like Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

But, days after news emerged that This Morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been ‘axed’ from the show after 14 years, Holly disappeared from the show.

Where is Holly Willoughby? Why fans are concerned she’s not on This Morning

Holly Willoughby has revealed the reason she’s been absent from This Morning is because her children are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, although they have tested negative for the deadly virus.

The TV star took to Instagram on Saturday morning to explain. She said, “Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind messages.. over the last few days two of our children were unwell and had symptoms of COVID. In line with government guidelines we were waiting for results of the tests before I could return to work.

“Couple that with just wanting to look after two poorly children, it meant having two aways away from @thismorning. I chose not to alert everyone to this because my focus was on looking after them… thankfully all tests came back negative and everybody’s feeling much better.”

Holly confirmed she’d be returning to This Morning on Monday.

How long was Holly off This Morning for?

Holly and Phil presented the show as normal on Monday and Tuesday this week, but Holly missed Wednesday and Thursday’s show – with Alison Hammond and Davina McCall stepping in for her.

It’s not the first time Davina has stepped in for Holly, after replacing her back in June for a short while.

With ITV offering no explanation for Holly’s absence, fans flocked to Twitter to share their concern for Holly’s whereabouts.

One fan tweeted, “Something is deffo going on second day holly willoughby has missed this morning. (sic)”

Another asked, “Where has Holly been the last 2 mornings?… Why is Phil being so secretive & cagey? Something’s not right, why not just be truthful?”

Holly’s social media didn’t give much away either as the star hadn’t posted anything since she showed off her glorious Christmas-door display on Wednesday.