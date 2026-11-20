BILL'S INCLUDED

COMEDY

9.30pm

BBC1

(box set on iPlayer)

What happens when you decide to fill your home with lodgers a fraction of your age? That's the scenario facing affable Bill Beam, who opens up his property to four students after unexpectedly finding himself with an empty house, mounting bills and a creeping feeling of loneliness.

The six-part comedy begins with Bill (Rob Brydon) discovering that his wife, Anne, has been having an affair with their gardener, Nick!

When Anne promptly moves out of the marital home, Bill is left rattling around the five-bedroom house.

'He doesn't like being on his own, so when he sees the local university is looking for accommodation for students, Bill decides he'll rent out his spare rooms,' reveals Gavin & Stacey favourite Rob.

Cue the arrival of four students – Zahra (Yasmin Al-Khudhairi), Christian (Dylan Brady), James (Harry Baxendale) and Hettie (Ada Player) – and Bill encourages them to make themselves at home.

Learning curve

'He tells them not to think of him as a landlord but as a "landfriend",' continues Rob.

The comedy series also stars Samantha Spiro (Waiting for the Out) and Nigel Lindsay (MobLand) as Bill's neighbours, Siobhan and Martin, while Kevin Eldon (Inside No, 9) is his friend, record-store owner Drew.

'Bill goes on quite a journey with the students and all sorts of scrapes ensue,' says Rob. 'He learns a lot from them, but I'm not sure they learn much from him!'