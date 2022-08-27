Kate Middleton 'looked stunning' on economy flight with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A passenger on an economy flight to Scotland was stunned to spot Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sitting in front of her.

A passenger on the same economy flight to Scotland as Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has shared a video to TikTok detailing Kate's interactions with her two youngest children

The trio are believed to have been flying to Scotland to spend the last weeks of the summer at Balmoral with the Queen (opens in new tab)

Kate Middleton surprised passengers when she was spotted on an economy flight to Scotland last Sunday with her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family are believed to have been traveling to Scotland in order to spend the last weeks of the summer break at Balmoral with the Queen.

It is understood that Prince William (opens in new tab) travelled separately from his wife with the couple's eldest child Prince George (opens in new tab), nine.

Ever since Queen Victoria acquired the property, it has been tradition for the royal family to spend the summer at their estate in Balmoral. Much of the 50,000 acre estate is a complete mystery to the public as privacy and security have kept the grounds under wraps. The only person known to have taken photos there is Kate Middleton, who was given permission by The Queen to do so on one of her first trips to the residence.

The family's low-budget journey to Scotland was kept quiet until one passenger on the same flight as Kate and her children took to TikTok to share an account of how the royals behaved on the flight.

The TikToker said, "On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security [are] two rows in front of me. Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy."

Adding to her story, she said, "She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughter's iPad. And yes she was stunning, [she] even gave me a smile while looking back at [the] row behind her to talk to her son.'

As always, the 40-year-old mum-of-three looked effortlessly put-together on the flight, pairing a sage green midi skirt with a khaki blazer. She wore her hair in her signature loose waves and accessorised with a cream shoulder bag.

Princess Charlotte, who is already making waves with her stylish outfits despite being a tender seven years old, complemented her mum in a graceful floral dress, with her hair pulled into neat French plaits. Prince Louis, four, was also dressed smartly in navy tailored shorts and a blue shirt.

