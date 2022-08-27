Kate Middleton 'looked stunning' on economy flight with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

An onlooker said Kate Middleton was 'just a mum taking her children on holiday'

Kate Middleton 'looked stunning' on economy flight to Scotland with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
(Image credit: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images and Stephen Pond/Getty Images/Future )
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published

A passenger on an economy flight to Scotland was stunned to spot Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sitting in front of her.

Kate Middleton surprised passengers when she was spotted on an economy flight to Scotland last Sunday with her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family are believed to have been traveling to Scotland in order to spend the last weeks of the summer break at Balmoral with the Queen.

It is understood that Prince William (opens in new tab) travelled separately from his wife with the couple's eldest child Prince George (opens in new tab), nine.

Ever since Queen Victoria acquired the property, it has been tradition for the royal family to spend the summer at their estate in Balmoral. Much of the 50,000 acre estate is a complete mystery to the public as privacy and security have kept the grounds under wraps. The only person known to have taken photos there is Kate Middleton, who was given permission by The Queen to do so on one of her first trips to the residence.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

The family's low-budget journey to Scotland was kept quiet until one passenger on the same flight as Kate and her children took to TikTok to share an account of how the royals behaved on the flight.

The TikToker said, "On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids, nanny and security [are] two rows in front of me. Could get a private jet or helicopter but keeping it simple, flying economy."

Adding to her story, she said, "She even got up half way through the flight to get her daughter's iPad. And yes she was stunning, [she] even gave me a smile while looking back at [the] row behind her to talk to her son.'

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

As always, the 40-year-old mum-of-three looked effortlessly put-together on the flight, pairing a sage green midi skirt with a khaki blazer. She wore her hair in her signature loose waves and accessorised with a cream shoulder bag.

Princess Charlotte, who is already making waves with her stylish outfits despite being a tender seven years old, complemented her mum in a graceful floral dress, with her hair pulled into neat French plaits. Prince Louis, four, was also dressed smartly in navy tailored shorts and a blue shirt.

Related articles:

Explore More
Kate Middleton Princess Charlotte Prince Louis
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.