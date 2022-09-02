Queen's bittersweet heartache in store as 'favourite' grandchild makes huge decision

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen to face another bittersweet change in her life as her 'favourite' granddaughter Lady Louise gears up for a big change

After an anxious wait for her A-Level results, it’s now been revealed that Lady Louise Windsor will continue with higher education at the same university Kate Middleton and Prince William attended.

This however will be a difficult change for the Queen however, as she will be separated from her ‘favourite’ grandchild for most of the year

After receiving her A-Level results (opens in new tab) last month, Lady Louise (opens in new tab) has made the exciting decision to continue her education and attend university to study English. However, the university she has chosen will bring heartache for the Queen, as she will be separated from her ‘favourite’ grandchild (opens in new tab) for months.

Ahead of her exam results, it was still unknown whether Louise would follow in her cousin, Prince William’s footsteps. But now, after passing her chosen subjects; History, English and Drama, the young royal has decided to attend the University of St Andrews, in Scotland. This is the same university where William and Kate first met and began their love story (opens in new tab).

This will be wonderful news for her mother, Sophie Wessex as she previously revealed to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab) her hopes that Louise would opt for higher education. She said, “I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

For the Queen, however, the news will be slightly bittersweet as it means she will not see Louise for months on end once she returns from her summer holiday at Balmoral (opens in new tab), back to Windsor Castle.

The pair are known to share a very close bond and have a lot in common, including their mutual love of horses. Prince Philip even left Louise his famous carriage, which she drove in a touching tribute to him during the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)

While the Queen will miss her granddaughter, they will likely reunite for the holidays and Her Majesty does have the Balmoral estate in Scotland - though due to her mobility issues, it’s unlikely that she will return again before next summer when she moves back down to Windsor.