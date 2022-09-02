Queen's bittersweet heartache in store as 'favourite' grandchild makes huge decision
The Queen will face more bittersweet heartache in her life as granddaughter Lady Louise gears up for a big change
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Queen to face another bittersweet change in her life as her 'favourite' granddaughter Lady Louise gears up for a big change
- After an anxious wait for her A-Level results, it’s now been revealed that Lady Louise Windsor will continue with higher education at the same university Kate Middleton and Prince William attended.
- This however will be a difficult change for the Queen however, as she will be separated from her ‘favourite’ grandchild for most of the year
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after this sign hinted that Kate Middleton and Prince William could welcome a new family member soon (opens in new tab).
After receiving her A-Level results (opens in new tab) last month, Lady Louise (opens in new tab) has made the exciting decision to continue her education and attend university to study English. However, the university she has chosen will bring heartache for the Queen, as she will be separated from her ‘favourite’ grandchild (opens in new tab) for months.
Ahead of her exam results, it was still unknown whether Louise would follow in her cousin, Prince William’s footsteps. But now, after passing her chosen subjects; History, English and Drama, the young royal has decided to attend the University of St Andrews, in Scotland. This is the same university where William and Kate first met and began their love story (opens in new tab).
This will be wonderful news for her mother, Sophie Wessex as she previously revealed to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab) her hopes that Louise would opt for higher education. She said, “I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever.”
For the Queen, however, the news will be slightly bittersweet as it means she will not see Louise for months on end once she returns from her summer holiday at Balmoral (opens in new tab), back to Windsor Castle.
The pair are known to share a very close bond and have a lot in common, including their mutual love of horses. Prince Philip even left Louise his famous carriage, which she drove in a touching tribute to him during the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
While the Queen will miss her granddaughter, they will likely reunite for the holidays and Her Majesty does have the Balmoral estate in Scotland - though due to her mobility issues, it’s unlikely that she will return again before next summer when she moves back down to Windsor.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
Smiggle sale: save up to 50% on school essentials
Fab news if you've still got bits to buy for back-to-school season - bargains galore at Smiggle!
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
Why Prince Charles 'can't afford' to publicly mark Princess Diana's death anniversary
Prince Charles 'can't afford' to mark the death of Diana because of this key factor.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Queen to break huge royal tradition
In a break from royal protocol, the Queen will appoint the new Prime Minister in Scotland, as her struggles with mobility continue
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
New 'heartache' in store for Queen as Meghan Markle predicted to turn royal journal into 'dynamite' memoir
The Queen is at risk of fresh heartache with experts predicting Meghan will turn her 'dynamite' journal into a book
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The Queen forced to make more changes as health struggles continue
The Queen has had to make changes to her Balmoral home amid her ongoing health issues
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Charles spotted making ‘highly unusual’ visits with the Queen amid health concerns
Prince Charles has been visiting the Queen at Balmoral as health fears loom
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Last updated
-
Kate Middleton and The Queen love how Princess Charlotte bosses Prince George around
Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The Queen is 'fascinated' with DJ's according to Madonna's producer William Orbit
Madonna's producer spoke with the Queen while DJing a staff party at the Palace
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The Queen's surprisingly bad manners at the table revealed by former Royal Footman
Her Majesty is said to break the rules in this unlikely way when it comes to attending shooting lunches.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
This royal is described as the 'Queen's rock' after filling a 'gap' in her life after heartbreaking loss
Sophie Wessex has been dubbed the Queen's 'rock' for her constant support since the death of Prince Philip.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published