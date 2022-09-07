The Queen's worrying 'hazard' spotted by royal fans in new photos

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Royal fans rushed to point out a dangerous detail in the Queen's Balmoral drawing room as she was pictured meeting with new Prime Minister Liz Truss (opens in new tab).

After the first photos of the Queen greeting newly appointed Prime Minister, Liz Truss, royal fans raced to comment on a worrying hazard in her Balmoral home.

Eagle-eyed commenters believe they’ve seen a ‘trip hazard’ that could hurt the Queen as she continues to suffer with her mobility.

The Queen, who has been enjoying her annual summer holiday in Scotland, was pictured meeting with PM, Liz Truss, for the first time at Balmoral Castle yesterday.

But royal fans are now calling attention to a worrying ‘hazard’ spotted in the room - which could pose a health risk to Her Majesty.

The 96-year-old monarch met with Liz Truss following her appointment as Prime Minister, at Balmoral in a change from tradition (opens in new tab). The pair were photographed in the drawing room, and while some fans shared their concerns over the Queen’s ‘purple' hand (opens in new tab), others pointed out another danger.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)

Taking to Twitter, several fans shared their concern about the uneven flooring. In the images shared online, there is a rug laid over the green carpet which is slightly raised and could catch someone's foot and cause them to trip.

This is especially concerning for the Queen, who is known to be struggling from ‘episodic mobility (opens in new tab) issues’ and now needs a walking stick.

One fan pointed out, “That rug the Queen is standing on is a trip hazard. Who put that there? It looks like it is an inch above the green carpet, and her foot is right where she could easily trip."

Another user also commented, “I am concerned Her Majesty has a trip hazard at her feet.”

Some necessary changes have already been made to the Queen’s estate to ensure her comfort through her stay, including an electric buggy and an orthopaedic bed (opens in new tab). Perhaps now that fans have pointed out another concern a change to the carpets may follow, to make sure she is can move around freely.