The Queen's worrying 'hazard' spotted by royal fans in new photos

Queen's worrying hazard Queen Elizabeth greets newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jane Barlow - WPA Pool)
published

Royal fans rushed to point out a dangerous detail in the Queen's Balmoral drawing room as she was pictured meeting with new Prime Minister Liz Truss (opens in new tab)

  • After the first photos of the Queen greeting newly appointed Prime Minister, Liz Truss, royal fans raced to comment on a worrying hazard in her Balmoral home. 
  • Eagle-eyed commenters believe they’ve seen a ‘trip hazard’ that could hurt the Queen as she continues to suffer with her mobility.
The Queen, who has been enjoying her annual summer holiday in Scotland, was pictured meeting with PM, Liz Truss, for the first time at Balmoral Castle yesterday.

But royal fans are now calling attention to a worrying ‘hazard’ spotted in the room - which could pose a health risk to Her Majesty. 

The 96-year-old monarch met with Liz Truss following her appointment as Prime Minister, at Balmoral in a change from tradition (opens in new tab). The pair were photographed in the drawing room, and while some fans shared their concerns over the Queen’s ‘purple' hand (opens in new tab), others pointed out another danger.

Queen's worrying hazard - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits to meet with new Conservative Party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on September 6, 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP)

Taking to Twitter, several fans shared their concern about the uneven flooring. In the images shared online, there is a rug laid over the green carpet which is slightly raised and could catch someone's foot and cause them to trip.

This is especially concerning for the Queen, who is known to be struggling from ‘episodic mobility (opens in new tab) issues’ and now needs a walking stick.

One fan pointed out, “That rug the Queen is standing on is a trip hazard. Who put that there? It looks like it is an inch above the green carpet, and her foot is right where she could easily trip."

Another user also commented, “I am concerned Her Majesty has a trip hazard at her feet.”

Some necessary changes have already been made to the Queen’s estate to ensure her comfort through her stay, including an electric buggy and an orthopaedic bed (opens in new tab). Perhaps now that fans have pointed out another concern a change to the carpets may follow, to make sure she is can move around freely.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

