Wry upcoming thriller Shy & Lola follows the fortunes of two chalk and cheese women whose lives become entwined when they lock horns with the criminal underworld.

The six-part series arriving on BBC1 some time in 2027, inspired by the French drama Cheyenne and Lola, is based in a coastal town in northern England where Shy, played by Hayley Squires, is a struggling cleaner but has set her heart on moving to Portugal. But when former model-turned-con artist Lola (Bel Powley) arrives, bringing chaos on her wake, she has to team up with Shy after a murder brings them into contact with a local gang.

As the pair gradually develop their criminal talents, however, they realise they could get one over on the crooks and either become top dogs in the area themselves, or fulfil their dreams of starting a lucrative new life.

Matthew McNulty, Elizabeth Berrington, Edward Bluemel, Amber Grappy, Jordan Bolger, Thomas Turgoose, Joseph Ayre and Melanie-Joyce Bermudez co-star.

DARK COMEDY

Screenwriter Amanda Coe says: ‘With such a rich and spiky central relationship at its core, Shy & Lola is a dream of a show to write, full of fun, action and emotion.'

Executive producer Rachel Constant adds: ‘Amanda has written a brilliantly bold series centred on a dynamic female duo. It blends dark comedy with propulsive storytelling.’