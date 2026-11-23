The countdown to Christmas is on and, with exciting times ahead in the soaps, we couldn't resist the chance to bring together fan favourites and real-life pals Lisa Riley and Vicky Myers for an exclusive photo shoot to celebrate the magic of the season.

Here, Lisa, also known as Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle, and Vicky, AKA Coronation Street's DS Lisa Connor-Swain, who both turned 50 this year, share their festive secrets with TV Times...

A merry early Christmas to you both! You became good friends after starring as sisters in glossy 2018 BBC1 drama Age Before Beauty, didn’t you?

VICKY: 'Yes – when I was cast in that, Lisa found me on social media and sent me a lovely message. I was pretty green when I went into that show, and she held my hand, literally and metaphorically. She taught me how it’s done.'

LISA: 'I’ve been around a long time and know the ins and outs of the industry. I’m a stickler for coming to work prepared and never phoning a performance in, and I think Vicky saw that in me. That job was a gift, and Vicky really is like my sister; I adore the bones of her.'

Aww. So, how has 2026 been so far for your characters, Lisa and Mandy?

VICKY: 'For Lisa, it has been a mix of wonderful and not so wonderful. There was the fantastic Corriedale [crossover episode] at the start of the year, and she was able to see through everything that her ex-partner Becky [played by Amy Cudden] was, and realise what true love is. In Carla [Alison King], she has found a woman who loves her for everything that she is, all of the time. She can relax a bit.'

LISA: 'It’s not been the most joyous of years for our Mandy. Most recently, Vinny was sent to prison [Mandy's adopted son, portrayed by Bradley Johnson, was jailed for 10 years for causing death by dangerous driving]. And coming up, she’s worried that something’s going on with Dylan [Fred Kettle].'

What kind of Christmas is on the cards for them?

LISA: 'It’s a sad one for Mandy, as Vinny isn’t there. She doesn’t want to upset the day for Paddy [Dominic Brunt] and his daughter Eve [Bella James], so she sneaks off and finds Ruby [Beth Cordingly]. She knows Ruby will understand how she’s feeling, as she doesn’t have her kids with her either.'

VICKY: 'Lisa will want some time off from work and some peace. It would be beautiful for her to have a nice, family Christmas, especially as daughter Betsy [Sydney Martin] is recovering from her stroke. The odds of her getting that are slim, but we live in hope!'

Do you enjoy filming the festive episodes?

VICKY: 'I grew up in a pub and have memories of watching Corrie on Christmas Day in the pocket of time when the pub closed in the afternoon and reopened in the evening. So to be in two consecutive Corrie Christmases is magic.'

LISA: 'We love it at Emmerdale. They’ve created this wonderful world in the depot with its mix of characters, and Mandy takes over the staff room, decking it out in pink and leopard-print tins.'

Vicky Myers, AKA Coronation Street's DS Lisa Connor-Swain. (Image credit: Danielle Baguley / ITV)

What are your plans for Christmas Day?

VICKY: 'It’ll be a wonderful time with the family. My mum does the cooking and she starts talking about it in June. Recently, we got together and made a Christmas cake. It’s the same recipe that five generations of my family have used.'

LISA: 'I’ll be on holiday. My partner Al and I are going somewhere cosy and romantic, and we’ll go out for vegetarian Christmas dinner – I’ve worked too hard this year to be doing the washing-up!'

Tell us what your Christmases were like as a child...

LISA: 'My mum always made it magical for me and my brother, Liam, and though it’s hard that she’s not with us any more [Lisa’s mum, Cath, sadly passed away from cancer in 2012], we talk about her constantly. We always left out a mince pie for Santa and a carrot for Rudolph.

VICKY: 'We’d have a stocking at the end of our beds with a satsuma and 50p, and a sack underneath the tree, full of presents. My parents didn’t go to bed until about 3am because they’d be cleaning the pub, but of course, me, my brother and my sister would be up at 5.30am, going, "He’s been!"'

EMMERDALE & CORONATION STREET MONDAY-FRIDAY, TIMES VARY, ITV1