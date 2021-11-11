We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

‘Are Elvie breast pumps worth it’ is one of the questions that pops up when you type ‘Elvie breast pump’ into an internet search engine. We can see why.

If you’re a savvy shopper who likes a bargain then it can be hard to believe that something so expensive – the single pump is £269 and the double is £499 – is going to be worth it.

But in our five-star Elvie breast pump review we highlighted why it’s one of the best breast pumps we’ve seen. Other breast pumps that do the same job are a fraction of the price. But the Elvie breast pump is in a league of its own.

We named the Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump the best premium breast pump you can buy. An easy decision made the moment our tester, Lisa Murphy-O’Reilly – mum to three-month-old Arlo – sent us her glowing feedback. “It’s completely changed expressing for me,” she wrote. “I can actually go out for the evening with friends without carrying a big bulky pump along. And I won’t be stuck hiding in the toilet to express.”

The Elvie Breast Pump – Single

So what’s so special about one of the most expensive breast pumps you can buy? The Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump is a wearable breast pump that fits discreetly inside a standard bra. This means breastfeeding mums can express at the office or on the bus without anyone noticing.

We know what you’re thinking: really though? Could you actually use it on the bus? We’re not sure why you’d want to but yes. It’s really that portable and discreet.

Are Elvie breast pumps worth it? Yes, if you’re looking for a versatile breast pump that will allow you to express breastmilk quickly and easily whilst carrying on with your life. Here are five reasons why we think the Elvie breast pump is worth it.

It’s easy to clean and assemble

What no one tells you about breast pumps is they are complicated AF to assemble. Even those that aren’t a pain to assemble tend to have so many fiddly little pieces. Cleaning and sterilising the thing could give you a migraine – even if putting it together in the first place doesn’t.



The Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump, by contrast, consists of just five parts to clean. It takes seconds to assemble. This might not seem like a big deal. But when you’re up every night with a newborn, mislaying a tiny plastic tube on your draining board or not being able to express because you can’t remember how to put the pump back together is actually enough to reduce you to tears. Our tester says the Elvie breast pump is much more straightforward to take apart for cleaning than any other pump she has tried. Expressing can be stressful. So taking the hassle out of assembling and cleaning the breast pump is worth paying extra for.

It’s easy to use

It really is as simple as popping it in your bra and getting on with life while you’re pumping. There is a knack to using it, especially if you’re used to a more traditional breast pump. For example, the seal needs to be completely flat against the shield. All the parts need to be well-dried before use. The suction can be a bit hit and miss at first and you do need to make sure you’re using the right size shield. It’s not magic; it’s a device that you need to take time to get to grips with.

We’ve read reviews elsewhere that suggest the Elvie leaks. But our tester found this was to do with the bra she wore, not the pump itself. That’s to be expected with a wearable device – what you wear will affect how it performs. The key thing is you don’t need to fork out for a fancy pumping bra, which some hands-free breast pumps require. We hate to say it, mums, but a saggy bra will do you no favours with this. You need a well-fitting bra that will hold the pump securely in place. It’s a game-changer but it’s not gravity-defying.

The tech is clever and helpful

Are Elvie breast pumps worth it? Yes. Because you can connect the Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump to the Elvie Pump app, which you can download for free on your smartphone. The pump works without the app if that’s not your cup of tea. But honestly, you’d be mad not to use the app. The clever tech is partly what you’re paying extra for. From monitoring milk volume and tracking your pumping history to the ability to control the pump remotely, the Elvie app features incredibly useful functionality that other electric breast pumps can’t compete with. Our favourite techy feature? You can actually adjust the breast pump suction via your smartphone – without having to rummage around in your bra.

What’s more, any issues you encounter are easy to sort. The Elvie app and website have great FAQ sections and we’ve always found the customer services team to be very helpful.

It’s good value for money

The Elvie breast pump is an expensive bit of baby gear. (The single electric breast pump is £269 and the double is £499.) But when it comes to value for money, it’s a sound investment.

In the fashion world, there’s a saying for when you’re weighing up whether or not to buy a pricey pair of shoes or a designer coat: price per wear. Unlike much from the fashion industry, this also applies to shopping for baby gear. Think about price per use.

If a coat costs £270 and you’re likely to wear it for around 90 days of the year and wear it for three or four seasons, it’s better value for money than a much cheaper coat that you’ll wear less frequently and end up replacing sooner. It sounds like clever marketing but it’s common sense. Sometimes, the more expensive product is more expensive because it’s a better product. And that makes it better value than a cheaper alternative.

To put it another way. Say you spend twenty minutes cleaning, drying, and assembling a fiddly breast pump every time you use it. But only five minutes doing the same with the Elvie. The Elvie is worth it because the cheaper alternative – although it will cost you less money – will probably end up costing you more time.

It’s efficient

Overall, Lisa was able to express more milk with the Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump than with other pumps she tried. There’s no guarantee that will be true for everyone who uses it, of course. But it’s enough to convince us that the Elvie breast pump is worth it when it comes to the price tag.

It’s difficult to convey how challenging it can be to use a breast pump. Picture yourself tethered – by your boob – to the nearest plug socket. Trying not to stress about whether you’ll express enough milk to earn yourself an evening out with friends or – more likely – an early night to catch up on sweet, precious sleep while your partner feeds the baby. Imagine being aggressively squeezed by a hungry, clanking breast pump. Imagine feeling positively bovine at the very time when your body image has taken something of a pummelling.

Then imagine doing away with all of that, and popping the Elvie breast pump in your bra while you make dinner or watch TV without needing subtitles because the pump isn’t noisy. Imagine expressing peacefully while you read a magazine. Or whatever it is mums do when they finally get five minutes to themselves. (I wouldn’t know because the Elvie wasn’t around when I was feeding my babies.)

Some things to note about using the Elvie breast pump: sit upright when pumping and don’t overdo the multitasking – you’re a mother, not a machine. You could probably shovel pasta into a toddler’s mouth while pumping without spilling a drop. But it’s not the time to mop the kitchen floor. (In fact, it’s a good excuse to let someone else do that.)

The Elvie Breast Pump – Double

Conclusion: Are Elvie breast pumps worth it?

In conclusion, we think the Elvie breast pump is worth every precious penny it costs. It earned a five-star review from our tester. We rated it the best premium breast pump you can buy because it actually does what so many bits of baby gear promise but fail to deliver on. It makes life easier for mums.

In a nutshell, here’s how our tester put it. ‘The standout feature of the Elvie breast pump is that it makes pumping hassle-free. I hated pumping before I got it. Using a traditional pump made me feel like a milk machine. But I was already feeding around the clock. The last thing I wanted was to be tethered to the sofa like a cow at a dairy farm. The Elvie, by contrast, made me feel like myself again.’

And that’s something you can’t put a price on.