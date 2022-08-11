Kitchenaid 2L Blender Review

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kitchenaid had a well-earned reputation for designing attractive devices, and their 2L blender is no different - which is why it features in our roundup of the best baby food makers (opens in new tab).

It comes with five attachments to offer a whole plethora of functions. While not a machine dedicated to creating baby food, these attachments allow you to blend, mix, grate, slice, and knead. As such, it makes a sensible option for those looking for a device that will suit- but also last beyond- the weaning months and baby food years. The flip buttons are a pleasure to use and there is nothing complex to get to grips with. For those looking to keep surface space clear, all the attachments fit inside the blender at once for easy storage.

Credit: (Image credit: KitchenAid)

Design

Weighs: 4.3 kg | Suitable from: 6 months+

KitchenAid, with its well-established reputation and distinctive design, offers a variety of food processors that can handle baby food making as well as functions for adult meals. For this reason, I decided to pit it against baby-branded food makers to see if it could hold its own. Yes, it doesn’t steam as many machines designed especially for baby use do, but if you’re just looking to prep and blend, there is a lot to be said for it. I test a beautiful rich cranberry red, and as with a lot of KitchenAid products, there is a wide range of colours available. The jug is transparent and printed with a variety of measurements, and the machine is taller than it is wide. Both the look and the shape mean that it warrants taking prime position on your kitchen surfaces; adding to the look of your kitchen rather than detracting. It also features flip, as opposed to press, buttons, which are a little unusual and have a satisfying but soft click.

Comfort and features

As well as blending, the 2L Kitchenaid food processor can slice, grate, knead and even crush ice. It comes with five different attachments to do so, all of which slide smoothly into place. There is no wrestling with complex locking mechanisms, and as they’re so sharp, this is particularly appreciated. Similarly, there is no need to fiddle learning how to twist the jug into place, as you simply place it on the base. There is also a jug lid included, allowing you to store your mixture in the fridge without needing to transfer it elsewhere. The three flip buttons are simple- low, high and pulse. To change function you simply change the blade or attachment. I enjoyed that it wasn’t too loud when in use, making more of a faint squealing than the low, heavy rumble machines of this weight and size are usually known for. If you do wish to store it away, you can fit all of the attachments inside, which is handy. However, it looks so lovely, you wouldn’t be blamed for leaving it out to show off to guests (or just your baby!).

Value for money

While at the upper end of the price range for food makers, there is a lot going for this KitchenAid food processor. If you’re just looking to prep and mix produce, you can cater to babies, children and adults with its capabilities. Once you’re done with making carrot puree for a baby, you could mean a pizza dough for a toddler and icy smoothies for parents right after. There is a real variety of what can be made thanks to all of the blades, and given the simple button function, it's just a case of picking the right attachment and standing back. You’re also getting a visually lovely item for your money, which for house-proud parents is certainly a bonus.

