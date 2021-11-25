Black Friday LEGO deals 2021: Harry Potter, Disney, Marvel, City and more

All the best Black Friday LEGO deals are finally here! When it comes to the much-anticipated shopping holiday, everyone from Amazon to Argos slashes the prices on these iconic play sets.
Fun, education and great for fans of popular movie franchises, it’s no surprise that LEGO appears on kids’ Christmas lists every year. It’s for the same reason that the bricks and figures have made their way onto our list of top Christmas toys 2021. There’s always something for kids to play with, whether they’re a Frozen 2 fan or a Star Wars enthusiast.
The Black Friday sales have begun and there are so many exciting new deals on offer – like Black Friday LEGO Harry Potter deals and Black Friday LEGO Star Wars deals. We’ve also spotted amazing discounts on Harry Potter, Super Mario Brothers, Disney, Marvel and LEGO City sets. Keep an eye on this page as plenty more offers will be up for grabs throughout the weekend.
Black Friday Harry Potter LEGO deals
LEGO City Fire Command Unit –
£36.16 £31.44 (SAVE £4.72)
This kids’ play set includes everything they need to build their very own fire truck. It also features LEGO City TV characters Toastie the firefighter, Bob and Feldman.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow –
£59.99 £47.99 (SAVE £12)
Build Hogwarts’ own Whomping Willow with spinning branches, Flying Ford Anglia car and the Hogwarts castle backdrop. Also includes several characters, including Harry, and various accessories.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower –
£90 £72 (SAVE £18)
Kids can recreate another part of Hogwarts with this Astronomy Tower play set. Great for those 9-years and over, the set includes a telescope, greenhouse with mandrakes included, the Ravenclaw dorm room and Slughorn’s party. Also, there are nine mini figures to complete the set.
LEGO Harry Potter Moment: Transfiguration Class –
£27.99£21.99 (SAVE £6)
This transfiguration class is all contained within a magical brick-built LEGO book. Also included are the figures of Professor McGonagall, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.
LEGO Harry Potter 4 Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Toy House –
£64.99£47.99 (SAVE £17)
This Privet Drive House and Ford Anglia Car set also contains characters Harry, Ron, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon, Dobby and Hedwig – plus many other accessories.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounter –
£34.99 £28 (SAVE £6.99)
This Hogwarts set lets kids recreate the iconic three-headed dog scene from the first film. It has five separate parts that connect in different ways, including a large room with a trap door, a magic-practice room, rooftop and a balcony. Three-headed dog also included.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train –
£74.99£55.99 (SAVE £19)
Create the iconic King’s Cross 9¾ platform with this set, complete with 4 seats, a removable side panel and roof. It also has the Trolley Witch with all her sweet treats.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower –
£84.99£51.29 (SAVE £33.70)
This iconic Hogwarts location houses the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Dumbledore’s Office, Hospital Wing, the Prefects’ Bathroom and a Yule Ball scene. And it has 8 mini figures.
LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus –
£30£24 (SAVE £6)
This three-level Harry Potter Knight Bus set has a hinged opening side panel, removable roof, a sliding bed and a swinging chandelier. The set also includes a Shrunken Head and Harry’s chest with accessories.
LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig Display Model –
£35£28 (SAVE £7)
The perfect model for fans of the Harry Potter movies, this detailed buildable LEGO Hedwig model comes with realistic flying wings – and a stand to keep them on.
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid Hut Hippogriff Rescue –
£50£40 (SAVE £10)
Straight from the third film, this woodland Hagrid hut set comes complete with the Executioner, in addition to the Minister of Magic, Harry, Ron, Hermione and Hagrid figures.
LEGO Super Mario deals
LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle –
£90 £67.50 (SAVE £22.50)
Kids must overcome a whole world of challenges before taking on Bowser in this exciting expansion pack. It also includes the figures of Dry Bones, Bowser and Lava Bubble.
LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Airship –
£90 £67.50 (SAVE £22.50)
Suitable for those 8 years and over, kids can use this pack to build Bowser’s iconic Airship for display or play. It also includes three figures plus a POW Black and Cannon Start Pipe.
LEGO Super Mario Adventures Starter Course –
£50 £37.50 (SAVE £12.50)
If your child is looking to pick up LEGO Super Mario and all the adventures that come with it, there’s no better place to start than the Super Mario Starter Course. Optimised for solo play, there is music and sound included – as well as Bluetooth. Also comes with a Mario mini figure.
LEGO Super Mario Luigi Starter Course –
£50 £37.50 (SAVE £12.50)
Introduce kids to the world of LEGO Super Mario with this Luigi Starter Course. Suitable for those over 6 years, the set also includes a LEGO Luigi figure as well.
LEGO Super Mario House & Yoshi Set –
£25 £18.75 (SAVE £6.25)
This expansion set includes a LEGO Mario’s house, the Super Star Block, a hammock – and so much more to add to the LEGO Super Mario Starter Pack (not included).
LEGO Super Mario Lakitu Sky World –
£35 £26.25 (SAVE £8.75)
This unique LEGO Super Mario set brings a digital-coin-winning challenge to the brick-built LEGO game universe. Also, it includes 3 iconic figures: Lakitu, Bullet Bill and Fuzzy.
LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Maker Set – £50 £37.50 (SAVE £12.50)
Use this LEGO Super Mario Master Your Adventure Set to customise the Starter Course and Expansion Sets (sold separately) in endless ways.
Black Friday LEGO Disney deals
LEGO Disney Princess Belle and Rapunzel’s Royal Stables –
£44.99 £33.98 (SAVE
This three-level horse stable set contains five rooms, two small and detachable stalls and a sticker sheet. It also includes a Belle, Rapunzel and two horse figure toys.
LEGO Disney Belle and the Beast Castle –
£69.99 £43.99 (SAVE £26.80)
This amazing LEGO Disney set includes ten mini figures, including two different versions of Belle and the Beast! It also has Philippe the horse and six others included. This, along with two floors worth of movie inspired magic with a spinning dance floor, rotating closet, library and a dining room.
LEGO Disney Frozen 2 Elsa’s Jewellery Box Creation –
£39.99£31.98 (SAVE £8.01)
Kids can make their very own Elsa Frozen 2 jewellery box with this set, perfect for keeping precious bits and bobs safe in. Also locked inside are two LEGO rings they’ll have to find.
LEGO Marvel Black Friday deals
LEGO Marvel Iron Man Monger Mayhem Set –
£34.99£27.09 (SAVE £7.90)
This Iron Man set features a LEGO figure with posable limbs and suspension that connects the body and shoulders. It also has a cockpit for the miniature figures also included in the set.
LEGO Marvel Eternals Spaceship –
£89.99£76.49 (SAVE £13.50)
Now almost £15 off, this spaceship set is the perfect for any fans of Marvel’s new Eternals film. It includes six mini figures and the spaceship, complete with loads of accessories and exciting features.
LEGO Marvel Shang Chi Battle at the Ancient Village –
£32.19 £27.99 (SAVE £4.20)
Ideal for children aged over 8 and any Marvel fans! This comes straight from Marvel Studio’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
LEGO Marvel Avengers Helicarrier Toy –
£109.99 £94.99 (SAVE 15)
Suitable for LEGO fans over 9-years old, this helicarrier carries Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Widow, War Machine and Nick Fury on their way to battle the bad guys.
LEGO Super Heroes Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armour –
£54.99£42.99 (SAVE £12)
This Iron man lab set comes with detachable modules and a rotating platform with posable robotic arms for Tony Stark to get suited and booted as Iron Man. Also includes six minifigures.
LEGO Marvel The Eternals In Arishem’s Shadow Figure –
£59.99£48.99 (SAVE £11)
If your child loved the new Eternals film, they’ll LOVE this set. It’s great because it brings together four Eternals, a Deviant and a Celestial together in a powerful superhero confrontation.
LEGO Marvel The Guardians of the Galaxy Ship –
£134.99 £102.99 (SAVE £32.99)
The ultimate Marvel ship! A rotatable stand lets you move the spaceship into position then open to cockpit and join characters Groot, Rocket, Mantis and Thor on their adventures.
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Building Set –
£59.99£39.99 (SAVE £20)
This model is perfect for mature LEGO collectors. It features a recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and it has descriptive tablet. But it’s only suitable for 18+.
Star Wars LEGO deals
LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina –
£307.19 £255.99 (SAVE £51.20)
A real collector’s item, the LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina contains well over 3000 pieces. Suitable for those over 18, the set also includes various iconic mini figures.
LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer –
£623.99 £519.99 (SAVE £104)
Another collector’s item, fans can build the iconic Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer from scratch with this set. Contains over 4000 pieces and multiple mini figures.
LEGO Star Wars Armoured Assault Tank –
£34.99£24.39 (SAVE £10.60)
Kids can recreate the exciting 501st Legion versus Battle Droid battles from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars with this amazing Armoured Assault Tank (AAT).
LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship –
£44.99 £37.99 (SAVE £7)
This LEGO Starship features an opening miniature cockpit, two rotating dual blaster canons and a compartment for a Carbonite brick. Boba Fett’s Starship, it also has a handle for easy flying with rotating wings and two stud shooters.
LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Starship –
£149.99£99.99 (SAVE £50)
With seven mini figures included, this is the ultimate set for Star Wars fans over 9-years old. It has rotating top and bottom gun turrets, two spring loaded shooters – and so much more.
LEGO Star Wars Imperial Probe Droid Building Set –
£59.99£37.39 (SAVE £22.60)
If you’re a fan of LEGO Star Wars’ buildable sets, you’ll love this Imperial Probe Droid display model. Complete with an information plaque, it’s for those 18-years and older.
LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle –
£119.10£105.96 (SAVE £13.14)
Kids over 9-years can build their own Darth Vader’s Castle with this set, complete with five different figures and accompanying ship. So it’s a perfect present for Star Wars fans!
LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker Toy –
£139.99£104.99 (SAVE £35)
This set includes six LEGO mini figures, including Luke Skywalker. The set contains over 1000 pieces! So, it’s perfect for keeping kids busy over the holidays.
LEGO City deals
LEGO City Wildlife Rescue –
£39.99 £25.29 (SAVE £14.70)
This LEGO City play set is a modern wildlife rescue centre and it’s perfect for animal fans. It includes the LEGO CITY Adventures TV character Jessica Sharpe, a ranger and explorer mini figures. Also, there are animals like lions included in the set.
LEGO City Passenger Train Set –
£119.99 £65 (SAVE £54.99)
Complete with everything kids will need to drive the train around the living room, this train set is powered by Bluetooth. It also comes with multiple mini figure toys, so whether it’s the first set in the collection or one of many, it will certainly add some excitement.
LEGO City Wildlife Rescue Off Roader Vehicle Car Toy –
£39.99 £25.29 (SAVE £14.70)
Add to the LEGO zoo collection with this cool set. Includes City Adventures TV character Jessica Sharpe, ranger and an explorer – plus, a lion, lion cub and various snake figures.
LEGO City Wildlife Rescue Operation Vet Clinic Set –
£79.99 £47.59 (SAVE £27.40)
Another fantastic LEGO City Wildlife set. This one includes everything a vet needs to help the animals, including: helicopter toy, vehicle, vet clinic station. Plus, animals and four different mini figures.
LEGO City Police Station –
£89.99£52.69 (SAVE £37.30)
This four-part police headquarters has a jailbreak explosion function, two truck toys, motorcycle and a drone toy. It also includes accessories like a torch, roof light and siren – plus loads of mini figures to play with.
LEGO City Community Skate Park –
£24.99£17.97 (SAVE £7.02)
This LEGO set contains everything any figure needs skate around the city, including a wheelchair athlete, skater and BMX rider with soda drinks ready to go for sports events.
LEGO Technic Black Friday deals
LEGO Technic McLaren Senna Racing Collectible Model Car –
£44.99 £27 (SAVE £17.99)
Racing fans will love this McLaren Senna toy racing car. It’s a proper racetrack icon and an authentic replica of McLaren’s iconic car. In addition, it has a detailed V8 engine with moving pistons and dihedral doors that open and close in the style of the real McLaren.
LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler 4×4 Toy Car –
£44.99 £27.69 (SAVE £17.30)
This is a proper model of the Jeep Wrangler, suitable for all those over 9-years-old. It includes all the details of the Wranger like the classic round headlights, seven-slot grille and a full-size spare tyre, along with fold-down seats.
LEGO Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R Motorbike –
£54.99 £33.69 (SAVE £21.30)
Suitable for those 10-years and over, this LEGO Technic motorbike has front and rear suspension for realistic movement and features great attention to detail. It even has a realistic turning front wheel, front and back brakes.
LEGO Technic Remote Controlled Stunt Racer Toy –
£69.99 £46.39 (SAVE £23.60)
Save almost £24 on this remote controlled racing stunt car. It has a high-speed, fully motorised engine with tracks and large sprockets at the back for amazing acceleration. Complete with a super cool yellow and blue colour scheme, the toy also comes with stickers to complete the look.
LEGO Technic Off-Road Buggy –
£114 £68.19 (SAVE £46.80)
With the biggest discount on LEGO Technic this Black Friday, this is a deal that any off-road fans can’t miss out on. Perfect for jumping and performing tricks with, thanks to the huge front tyres, this buggy comes in a cool 1980s colour.
LEGO Duplo Black Friday deals
LEGO Duplo My First Alphabet Truck –
£24.99 £19.99 (SAVE £5)
Little ones will love this Duplo set – and adults too! Teach them the alphabet in this fun and colourful way.
LEGO Duplo Classic Deluxe Brick Box Building Set –
£44.99 £34.99 (SAVE £10)
If you’re looking for a LEGO Duplo starter set this Black Friday, you’ve come to the right place. Now £10 off, this deluxe set includes 85 colourful bricks. As well as cars, windows, balloons and other familiar shapes, this set features multiple mini figures, a dog, slide and a shovel accessory.
LEGO Duplo Town Aeroplane and Airport Set –
£24.99 £19.98 (SAVE £5.01)
This aeroplane and airport set is the ideal accompaniment to any LEGO Duplo city setup. It features four mini figures, a turning airport control tower, cute red plane and loads of fun accessories for hours of play. Suitable for those 2-years-old and above.
LEGO Duplo Town Barn, Tractor and Farm Animals –
£59.99 £44.89 (SAVE £15.10)
If your kids love farm animals, this is the perfect set for them. As well as a classic farmyard barn, the set includes an animal pen, strawberry stall and a chicken coop. In addition, there are loads of fun accessories like a pig, horse, sheep and a dog, along with a pitchfork and other tools.
LEGO Duplo Town Cargo Train –
£99.99 £84.99 (SAVE £15)
This is the supreme set for lovers of Duplo LEGO. It includes a cargo train driver figure, along with a captain, shopkeeper and even a seagull! It also as a Push & Go locomotive on the train so it really does fly across the 24 pieces of track also included in the set.
If you haven’t found what you’re looking for, there will be more Black Friday LEGO deals on this page soon enough so be sure to save us to your bookmarks. Or if Barbie is more to their taste – pick up a bargain in our Black Friday Barbie top Christmas toys edit.
When will the best Black Friday LEGO deals start in 2021?
Black Friday officially starts on November 26 2021, so the deals are now live! And if last year is anything to go by, they’re likely to continue appearing in the week after the shopping holiday ends with great deals on Cyber Monday too.
The same goes for other great Black Friday discounts, for example, appliances like KitchenAid deals and NutriBullet deals.
What will be the most popular sets on Black Friday 2021?
The most popular sets for Black Friday 2021 are undoubtedly those themed around some of the most popular movie franchises, in addition to the classic sets.
Fans are celebrating the Harry Potter movies’ 20th anniversary this year, so we reckon the Hogwarts play sets will continue to be popular. Similarly, we believe those sets linked to the Disney and Super Mario Brothers will be at the top of Christmas lists. Star Wars and Marvel play sets are going to be a great pick because more films like Eternals came out this year. So, we reckon will be plenty more new fans out there looking for sets to play with.
City, one of LEGO’s own creations, will be a must-have for fans of the LEGO YouTube videos and television shows as they include many of the same characters. But it’s also one for those who are just starting to build their collection, as the series comes with figurines and bricks.
Which retailers have the best Lego Black Friday Deals?
Judging by last year’s Black Friday deals and what we’ve seen so far, the retailers who have the best deals are:
- Amazon – shop LEGO deals here
- Argos – shop LEGO deals here
- Zavvi – shop LEGO deals here