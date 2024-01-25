It's official, these are the hottest toys landing in 2024 and when you (and your kids) can get your hands on them
We were at the Toy Fair this week for the unveiling of the Hero Toys of 2024, as picked by an independent panel of industry experts - here's what made the list
Seeing your child develop new skills while playing with their toys is one of the best parts of being a parent. But choosing the right toy can be a minefield. Not only are there new toys being released all the time, making it sometimes feels impossible to keep up to date with all the newness. And on top of that, you might be overwhelmed trying to choose between active and passive toys, or getting your head around the types of play that your child needs to support their development. Luckily, that's where we come in.
Best toys collections 2024
We visited the Toy Fair on 23 January 2024, where an independent panel of retailers had sifted through more than 330 upcoming toy releases to find their absolute hero toys of 2024, and the final list does not disappoint. Unveiled by presenter, broadcaster and mum-of-two Anna Williamson, the team at GoodtoKnow was lucky enough to be among the first to see this year's hero toys line up, with new and upcoming releases featuring the likes of Peter Rabbit, Paddington, Harry Potter and more from companies like Orchard Toys, Playmobil and Just Play.
Take a look at the list to get ahead and start generating ideas for upcoming birthday and Christmas presents for the little ones in your life. Only a couple of the toys on the list are available right now, so you'll have to wait a little bit longer for the others as they are due to be released throughout the year.
RRP: £19.99 | Available: 2024
Kids will love this fast-paced alien abduction game, especially when they realise they are the aliens, tasked with abducting cute farm animals.
RRP: £10 | Available: out now
Teach your little one how to count, with help from Peter Rabbit and friends from the wonderful world of Beatrix Potter.
RRP: £24.99 | Available: August 2024
Soft and cuddly, kids and collectors alike will love this plush Paddington bear that comes in his very own phone box.
RRP: £32.99 | Available: 2024
If you're child loves the Addam's Family, they will love this Wednesday-inspired remote control toy that will see Thing come to life before their eyes.
RRP: £25.95 | Available: out now
This colourful interactive toy, with 12 different songs and sounds with really get your child's imagination flowing.
RRP: £4.99 each | Available: February 2024
The popularity of Harry Potter is still going strong, Potterheads will adore making crystal versions of their favourite characters.
RRP: £19.99 | Available: July 2024
With Pati-school, creative kids can make ornate cake-themed decorations and each creation can be used as memo holders, keychains, and even a keepsake container.
RRP: £16.99 | Available: Spring/Summer 2024
Developed in partnership with the Natural History Museum, Let’s Learn Dinosaurs encourages STEM learning in children ages four and upwards.
RRP: £29.99 | Available: August 2024
Squishy surprises, and multiple characters to collect? Count us in. A great toy for any little one discovering the magic of Disney.
RRP: £13.99 | Available: Spring 2024
With 120 challenges, from easy to expert, this game will definitely get your child's brain in gear - and parents will love having a go too.
RRP: £49.99 | Available: Autumn/Winter 2024
With 100+ sounds, like interactive kitten toy walks, dances and chases after her mouse. Plus it doesn't need to connect to any apps or WiFi.
RRP: £24.99 | Available: 2024
Looking for a party game the whole family can enjoy, then look no further than Surrounded by Idiots - it's fast-paced fun.
RRP: £19.99| Available: Autumn/Winter 2024
Create your own Goo Jit Zu Hero again and again with this creator pack - great value for money with an RRP of less than £20.