It's official, these are the hottest toys landing in 2024 and when you (and your kids) can get your hands on them

Seeing your child develop new skills while playing with their toys is one of the best parts of being a parent. But choosing the right toy can be a minefield. Not only are there new toys being released all the time, making it sometimes feels impossible to keep up to date with all the newness. And on top of that, you might be overwhelmed trying to choose between active and passive toys, or getting your head around the types of play that your child needs to support their development. Luckily, that's where we come in.

We visited the Toy Fair on 23 January 2024, where an independent panel of retailers had sifted through more than 330 upcoming toy releases to find their absolute hero toys of 2024, and the final list does not disappoint. Unveiled by presenter, broadcaster and mum-of-two Anna Williamson, the team at GoodtoKnow was lucky enough to be among the first to see this year's hero toys line up, with new and upcoming releases featuring the likes of Peter Rabbit, Paddington, Harry Potter and more from companies like Orchard Toys, Playmobil and Just Play.

Take a look at the list to get ahead and start generating ideas for upcoming birthday and Christmas presents for the little ones in your life. Only a couple of the toys on the list are available right now, so you'll have to wait a little bit longer for the others as they are due to be released throughout the year.