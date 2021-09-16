We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sainsbury's making a huge shake-up to its Nectar card benefits for supermarket shoppers.

Sainsbury’s has announced big changes to its Nectar card benefits as we look at how this latest shake-up will affect shoppers.

There are plenty of bargains to be had if you just shop around, but it’s also easy to build up savings without realising it, by using supermarket loyalty cards.

And starting from next week, Sainsbury’s will be changing its loyalty points reward card to enable shoppers to get up to 30% off the products they buy the most often – which could equal a discount of up to £200 a year.

But the current loyalty scheme is set to be overhauled, with supermarket bosses looking at scrapping its current Nectar points card and replacing it with My Nectar Prices scheme which is used via the app.

At the moment shoppers collect Nectar points to save up towards money off vouchers to spend in Sainsbury’s and other retailers like Argos.

So from the 22nd of September, Nectar app users can get discounts on the items they buy most often – with the idea that Nectar knows what you buy most often.

These personalised discounts will be offered and to be redeemed within weeks or months.

But there’s a catch – in order to get the discount shoppers will need to use the Sainsbury’s SmartShop self-scanning service, which is not always used especially if shoppers are just popping in for one item to take to the self-serve checkouts.

More deals for the supermarket are expected to be announced next week.

Sainsbury’s chief marketing officer Mark Given said, “We’re always looking for new ways to offer our customers the best value and we’re thrilled to be launching My Nectar Prices.

“What’s great about My Nectar Prices is that customers’ discounts will be tailored to personally suit each shopper based on their previous shopping habits, meaning they will receive discounted prices on products they love and frequently use.”

It’s not the first time Sainsbury’s has altered its Nectar card points rewards – back in July it was offering shoppers extra points if they bought fresh fruit and vegetables throughout that month.