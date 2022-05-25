We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tesco has recalled a popular breakfast item and begs shoppers ‘please don’t eat it’ as its consumption could prove fatal for some.

The supermarket has issued the urgent recall after it discovered that a manufacturing error means a batch of Tesco’s All Butter croissants may contain almond croissants – and the nut ingredient will not be declared on the packaging, with a risk of causing harm to some shoppers – particularly those who may have a nut allergy and need to eat nut-free recipes.

Tesco made a Facebook post which reads, “We’re recalling one batch code of Tesco frozen All Butter Croissants x6 as they may contain Tesco frozen Almond Croissants. This means that almond won’t be declared on the packaging.”

The news Tesco recalls popular breakfast item comes after salmonella fears over contaminated sandwiches that affected supermarkets earlier this month and last month Tesco warned shoppers ‘do not eat these biscuits‘.

Anyone who has bought the item and has a nut allergy is advised to “please don’t eat it”. The croissants can be returned to any Tesco store where a full refund will be given – even without a receipt.

Video of the Week

The affected batch details are: Tesco frozen All Butter Croissants x6 (255G). The batch code is LL 111 and it has a best before September 2022. No other batches are said to be affected.

Customers who have any further information are advised to call Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.

The Food Standards Agency has listed the recall online and it warns, “This product contains almonds (nuts) making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds (nuts).”

Allergy alerts are made when there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold. Then it might be ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert like this one as Tesco recalls popular breakfast item.