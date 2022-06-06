London tube strike: Which tube stations are closed today and when does the strike end?

Many travellers are eager to know what tube stations are open and closed today as tfL go ahead with their planned London tube strike.
Severe travel disruption is expected today for those commuting in and around London, as rail union RMT and it’s workers go ahead with their 24 hour tube strike. Some of London’s busiest and most popular underground stations are closed as a result, with key lines like the Central and Bakerloo line also operating a reduced or ‘special’ service.
It’s not all bad news though, as lines such as the Overground and the recently opened Elizabeth line appear to be carrying out a normal service. We share which lines are affected and what tube stations will be shut today as a result.
Which tube stations are closed today?
All stations on the Victoria, Circle and Waterloo & City lines are closed today as part of the London tube strike. Some additional stations are closed on the Bakerloo line.
tfL have also confirmed that ‘special services’ are in operation for lines such as Jubilee, Northern, Piccadily, Central, District and the Hammersmith & City. This means that tubes will be less frequent or won’t serve every station on the line.
Victoria line
- Walthamstow Central – CLOSED
- Blackhorse Road – CLOSED
- Tottenham Hale – CLOSED
- Seven Sisters – CLOSED
- Finsbury Park – CLOSED
- Highbury & Islington – CLOSED
- King’s Cross St Pancras – CLOSED
- Euston – CLOSED
- Warren Street – CLOSED
- Oxford Circus – CLOSED
- Green Park – CLOSED
- Victoria – CLOSED
- Pimlico – CLOSED
- Vauxhall – CLOSED
- Stockwell – CLOSED
- Brixton – CLOSED
Circle line
- Hammersmith – CLOSED
- Goldhawk Road – CLOSED
- Shepherd’s Bush Market – CLOSED
- Wood Lane – CLOSED
- Latimer Road – CLOSED
- Ladbroke Grove – CLOSED
- Westbourne Park – CLOSED
- Royal Oak – CLOSED
- Paddington – CLOSED
- Edgware Road – CLOSED
- Baker Street – CLOSED
- Great Portland Street – CLOSED
- Euston Square – CLOSED
- King’s Cross St Pancras – CLOSED
- Farringdon – CLOSED
- Barbican – CLOSED
- Moorgate – CLOSED
- Liverpool Street – CLOSED
- Aldgate – CLOSED
- Tower Hill – CLOSED
- Monument – CLOSED
- Cannon Street – CLOSED
- Mansion House – CLOSED
- Blackfriars – CLOSED
- Temple – CLOSED
- Embankment – CLOSED
- Westminster – CLOSED
- St James’s Park – CLOSED
- Victoria – CLOSED
- Sloane Square – CLOSED
- South Kensington – CLOSED
- Gloucester Road – CLOSED
- High Street Kensington – CLOSED
- Notting Hill Gate – CLOSED
- Bayswater – CLOSED
Waterloo & City line
- Bank – CLOSED
- Waterloo – CLOSED
Bakerloo line (Part closure)
- Maida Vale – CLOSED
- Warwick Avenue – CLOSED
- Paddington – CLOSED
- Edgware Road – CLOSED
- Marylebone – CLOSED
- Regent’s Park – CLOSED
- Oxford Circus – CLOSED
- Piccadilly Circus – CLOSED
- Charing Cross – CLOSED
- Embankment – CLOSED
- Waterloo station – CLOSED
Which tube lines are running today?
Bakerloo line
Service is operating only between stations: Elephant & Castle, Lambeth North, Baker Street and Kilburn Park. Plus all stations between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Weadstone. All other stations are closed due to the London tube strike (see above).
Central line
Services operating between White City and West Ruislip / Ealing Broadway stations – approximately every 20 minutes. Also operating approximately every 15 minutes between Liverpool Street and Epping / Hainault via Newbury Park stations.
District line
Service operating every 10 minutes between Whitechapel and Upminster stations, and between Edgware Road and Wimbledon stations. Also operating between High St Kensington and Ealing Broadway / Richmond stations – approximately every 15 minutes.
Elizabeth line
Normal service operating
Hammersmith & City line
Service operating between Hammersmith and Whitechapel, approximately every 10 minutes.
Jubilee line
Service operating between Finchley Road and Stanmore, approximately every 5 minutes and between Stratford and Canning Town, approximately every 10 minutes with some stations closed.
Metropolitan line
No service between Baker Street and Aldgate due to the London tube strike. Services on the rest of the line are operating to a normal frequency.
Northern line
Service operating between Edgware and Golders Green, between East Finchley and High Barnet and between Finchley Central and Mill Hill East, approximately every 6 – 8 minutes with some stations closed. Service operating between Morden and Kennington, approximately every 7 minutes with some stations closed.
Piccadilly line
Service operating between Earl’s Court and Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3 and between Acton Town and Raynes Lane, approximately every 20 minutes with some stations closed.
When does the London tube strike end?
TFL have confirmed that they expect the London tube strike to end at 8am on Tuesday 7 June 2022. All lines and tube stations are expected to be open and operating again from this time, however there may still be some delays as
