London tube strike: Which tube stations are closed today and when does the strike end?

Many travellers are eager to know what tube stations are open and closed today as tfL go ahead with their planned London tube strike.

Severe travel disruption is expected today for those commuting in and around London, as rail union RMT and it’s workers go ahead with their 24 hour tube strike. Some of London’s busiest and most popular underground stations are closed as a result, with key lines like the Central and Bakerloo line also operating a reduced or ‘special’ service.

It’s not all bad news though, as lines such as the Overground and the recently opened Elizabeth line appear to be carrying out a normal service. We share which lines are affected and what tube stations will be shut today as a result.

Which tube stations are closed today?

All stations on the Victoria, Circle and Waterloo & City lines are closed today as part of the London tube strike. Some additional stations are closed on the Bakerloo line.

tfL have also confirmed that ‘special services’ are in operation for lines such as Jubilee, Northern, Piccadily, Central, District and the Hammersmith & City. This means that tubes will be less frequent or won’t serve every station on the line.

Victoria line

Walthamstow Central – CLOSED

Blackhorse Road – CLOSED

Tottenham Hale – CLOSED

Seven Sisters – CLOSED

Finsbury Park – CLOSED

Highbury & Islington – CLOSED

King’s Cross St Pancras – CLOSED

Euston – CLOSED

Warren Street – CLOSED

Oxford Circus – CLOSED

Green Park – CLOSED

Victoria – CLOSED

Pimlico – CLOSED

Vauxhall – CLOSED

Stockwell – CLOSED

Brixton – CLOSED

Circle line

Hammersmith – CLOSED

Goldhawk Road – CLOSED

Shepherd’s Bush Market – CLOSED

Wood Lane – CLOSED

Latimer Road – CLOSED

Ladbroke Grove – CLOSED

Westbourne Park – CLOSED

Royal Oak – CLOSED

Paddington – CLOSED

Edgware Road – CLOSED

Baker Street – CLOSED

Great Portland Street – CLOSED

Euston Square – CLOSED

King’s Cross St Pancras – CLOSED

Farringdon – CLOSED

Barbican – CLOSED

Moorgate – CLOSED

Liverpool Street – CLOSED

Aldgate – CLOSED

Tower Hill – CLOSED

Monument – CLOSED

Cannon Street – CLOSED

Mansion House – CLOSED

Blackfriars – CLOSED

Temple – CLOSED

Embankment – CLOSED

Westminster – CLOSED

St James’s Park – CLOSED

Victoria – CLOSED

Sloane Square – CLOSED

South Kensington – CLOSED

Gloucester Road – CLOSED

High Street Kensington – CLOSED

Notting Hill Gate – CLOSED

Bayswater – CLOSED

Waterloo & City line

Bank – CLOSED

Waterloo – CLOSED

Bakerloo line (Part closure)

Maida Vale – CLOSED

Warwick Avenue – CLOSED

Paddington – CLOSED

Edgware Road – CLOSED

Marylebone – CLOSED

Regent’s Park – CLOSED

Oxford Circus – CLOSED

Piccadilly Circus – CLOSED

Charing Cross – CLOSED

Embankment – CLOSED

Waterloo station – CLOSED

Which tube lines are running today?

Bakerloo line

Service is operating only between stations: Elephant & Castle, Lambeth North, Baker Street and Kilburn Park. Plus all stations between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Weadstone. All other stations are closed due to the London tube strike (see above).

Central line

Services operating between White City and West Ruislip / Ealing Broadway stations – approximately every 20 minutes. Also operating approximately every 15 minutes between Liverpool Street and Epping / Hainault via Newbury Park stations.

District line

Service operating every 10 minutes between Whitechapel and Upminster stations, and between Edgware Road and Wimbledon stations. Also operating between High St Kensington and Ealing Broadway / Richmond stations – approximately every 15 minutes.

Elizabeth line

Normal service operating

Hammersmith & City line

Service operating between Hammersmith and Whitechapel, approximately every 10 minutes.

Jubilee line

Service operating between Finchley Road and Stanmore, approximately every 5 minutes and between Stratford and Canning Town, approximately every 10 minutes with some stations closed.

Metropolitan line

No service between Baker Street and Aldgate due to the London tube strike. Services on the rest of the line are operating to a normal frequency.

Northern line

Service operating between Edgware and Golders Green, between East Finchley and High Barnet and between Finchley Central and Mill Hill East, approximately every 6 – 8 minutes with some stations closed. Service operating between Morden and Kennington, approximately every 7 minutes with some stations closed.

Piccadilly line

Service operating between Earl’s Court and Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3 and between Acton Town and Raynes Lane, approximately every 20 minutes with some stations closed.

When does the London tube strike end?

TFL have confirmed that they expect the London tube strike to end at 8am on Tuesday 7 June 2022. All lines and tube stations are expected to be open and operating again from this time, however there may still be some delays as

