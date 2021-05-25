When will children get the Covid vaccine as reports suggest it could be autumn?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When will children get the covid vaccine? With over 60 million adults now at least partially vaccinated in the UK, a debate around whether children should – and when they can – get the vaccine has ignited.

Currently in the UK, the rules say that no one under the age of 16 is eligible for a Pfizer vaccine and only those over 18 years old are allowed to have a Moderna or Oxford vaccine – except in exceptional circumstances. This is largely because children are less at risk from Covid-19 than adults.

But as another new variant has been found in the UK, leading to some local councils to go into a local lockdown again, some experts are suggesting that the only way to escape going back into a full lockdown in the future is by vaccinating younger people as well.

Covid vaccines for children aged 12 to 16 years old

It’s not yet been confirmed by any government officials that children under 16 will definitely receive any Covid-19 vaccines. However, The Sunday Times reports that UK health officials are looking at plans to introduce the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to secondary school students in September.

The plans for children to get the covid vaccine have reportedly been confirmed by sources within both the government and the NHS, but they depend on advice incoming this summer from scientists on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

A source told the paper, “No decision has been made yet but we are drawing up planning materials for the different scenarios.”

It follows urging from other ministers, including former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, that the government should “definitely look into” offering the jab to all children over 12.

Mr Hunt said that younger people should be considered because they can still spread the virus to older people, even though they are at a lower risk themselves.

Professor of Paediatrics at Bristol Medical School, Adam Finn, sits on the JCVI and has said that if the vaccine is made available to younger people, it will likely be teenagers who are offered the jab first.

“If it does turn out to be necessary to immunise children, I think it is more likely that we would prioritise teenagers over younger children, simply because the evidence we have at the moment is that transmission of the virus is more likely to occur from and between teenagers who are a little bit more like adults,” Mr Finn told Good Morning Britain in March.

The conversation around vaccinating younger people comes as research from Pfizer suggested that the vaccine is highly effective and produces “robust antibody responses” in those under 16. This news in March has led to the US approving the vaccine for anyone over the age of 12 in a bid to improve overall vaccination rates. Currently, about 250 million people have been given a dose of the vaccine in the US but demand has been falling recently.

In the UK, the Pfizer vaccine is the only jab approved for those under 18 years of age. Both the Oxford and Moderna vaccines are only being given out to those 18 years old or more.

Covid vaccines for children aged 2 to 11 years old

Equally, there has been no final word on whether children between two to 11 years old will get the vaccine.

At the moment, Pfizer is going ahead with clinical trials for healthy children aged 6 months to 11 years old. The children are studied in three separate age groups: 6 months to 2 years, 2 to 5 years, and then 5 to 12 years old.

Similarly, Moderna is doing clinical trials for those aged between 6 months to 11 years old. While Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, two more vaccines that have not yet been approved for use in the UK, are continuing their trials for young people aged 12 to 17 years old.

It’s not clear when the results from these trials will be available, but it’s likely to be much later this year.

Earlier this year, Oxford University began their vaccine study into children aged 6 to 17 years old. The results haven’t been published yet but the study involved 300 volunteers, with 240 children receiving the actual vaccine and the remainder receiving a control meningitis jab.

Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity, and Chief Investigator on the trial, Andrew Pollard, said about the new study, “While most children are relatively unaffected by coronavirus and are unlikely to become unwell with the infection, it is important to establish the safety and immune response to the vaccine in children and young people as some children may benefit from vaccination.

“These new trials will extend our understanding of control of SARS-CoV2 to younger age groups.”

However, the trial was halted in April after issues were raised about the possible link between the Oxford vaccine and blood clots in adults. It has not resumed since then.

Covid vaccines for children aged 6 months to 2 years old

Both Pfizer and Moderna are currently undertaking clinical trials on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines on children aged between 6 months and 2 years. This will decide whether children get the coronavirus vaccine in the future.

However, there are currently no plans to introduce the vaccine to young children as part of their early-life vaccinations.

There were some concerns at the beginning of the rollout over whether the Covid-19 vaccine should be given during pregnancy. Following multiple trials, those who are pregnant have now been advised – if they wish – to have the vaccine to protect against Covid-19, as pregnancy is considered a serious risk factor for both mother and child.

Do all children need to get the Covid vaccine?

If it’s decided that children will get the covid vaccine, the government will likely encourage as many as possible to take up the offer. Some children have been known to become very unwell, have complications after infection and long-term health issues relating to conditions such as long Covid.

However, one of the main reasons the government is considering vaccinations for children is to protect older generations who are more vulnerable. Much like adults, young children spread coronavirus if they are infected – even if they don’t show symptoms of Covid-19. With new variants emerging all over the world, experts are concerned that one could evade the vaccine and send us back into lockdown if infection rates skyrocket again.

In the long term, vaccinating children also helps the UK reach herd immunity, a type of collective immunity where the virus is no longer likely to spread. It differs from disease to disease, with flu needing a 33% to 44% vaccination rate before herd immunity is achieved. For coronavirus, experts suggest the threshold for herd immunity is about 70% to 80% of the population – almost double that of flu.

The more people who are vaccinated, the better, as all of the Covid-19 vaccines have reports showing that they’re effective at stopping the spread of coronavirus. Just one dose of the vaccine cuts the chance of catching the virus in half and even those who still get it are now half as likely to pass it onto someone else.

Questions around the necessity for children to have the vaccine, when uptake in the UK is relatively high, are still being asked though.

Covid-19 in children tends to be less severe than in adults, with age being one of the biggest risk factors for serious illness from coronavirus. As confirmed by Professor Adam Finn, “Fortunately one of the few good things about this pandemic is children are very rarely seriously affected by this infection.”

While some children under the age limit have been vaccinated, they only include those who are at a “very high risk of exposure and serious outcomes”, such as older children with severe disabilities in residential care.

There are also over 22 million people in the UK who are now fully inoculated against Covid-19. With population size in mind, this is significantly higher than most other countries around the world and even compares dramatically with the situation in Europe, where just under 10 million people are fully vaccinated in France, under 8 million in Spain, and just over 11 million in Germany.

The World Health Organisation has already said that wealthy countries should delay their vaccination plans to offer the vaccine to children and instead, offer the doses to the rest of the world. Professor Andrew Pollard, who ran the clinical trials at the University of Oxford, went so far as to say it was “morally wrong” to vaccinate children over adults in need.

Immunologist at the University of Edinburgh, Professor Eleanor Riley, said, “There is a case for it and if there was unlimited supply of vaccine we could keep going with the over-12s, but there isn’t.”

She added, “Eventually it’s a political decision whether to prioritise our kids over adults dying in their droves elsewhere in the world.”

Are Covid vaccines safe for children?

All three vaccines approved for use in the UK are safe for children, research shows.

The Pfizer vaccine was authorised for emergency use to protect against Covid-19 in those under 16 in May by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They said that the “known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks, supporting the vaccine’s use in this population.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that the UK authorities had taken the same position on the safety of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12 and over, even though it hasn’t been clinically approved yet. “I’ve been closely following the results from the clinical studies from Pfizer that show that the vaccine is safe and effective among children between the ages of 12 and 18,” he said.

“We have procured enough Pfizer to be able to use the Pfizer jab and offer it to children should that be clinically approved here, but given that we are at the stage of opening to people aged 37, there is some time to go until we reach 18-year-olds.”

The most recent jab to be approved for children is the Moderna vaccine. A new trial was conducted by the pharmaceutical company and they found that the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing Covid-19 in people aged between 12 and 18 years old.

Nearly 4000 young people took part in the US-based trial and were given either two doses of the Moderna vaccine or a placebo. There were no recorded cases of infection within the vaccinated group, compared to four infections in the placebo group. There were also no safety concerns raised for any age.

However, experts are still looking into whether the Oxford vaccine will be used to immunise children in the near future. The University of Oxford has paused their UK trials testing the Covid-19 vaccine for children, following the findings that there was the potential for rare blood clotting issues in adults who had the vaccine.

Following this, the UK restricted the use of the Oxford vaccine to just those people aged 30 and over, which in turn suggests that the vaccine won’t be offered to children should the programme be expanded.

What are vaccine side effects in children?

Vaccine side effects reported in children from the US, who have recently been immunised with the Pfizer vaccine following its approval, have been much the same as those reported by adults.

They include:

Pain, redness and/or swelling on the site of the injection.

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Fever

Nausea

Video of the Week

These side effects are likely to disappear within three days of the jab and are standard side effects from a vaccination.

Is the vaccine compulsory for children?

If the vaccines are extended to children, they will not be compulsory. No vaccination offered in the UK is mandatory for anyone, adults or children.

In addition, a parent or guardian will have to give children under 16 years of age permission if they want to get the covid vaccine.