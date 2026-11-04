HELP! | I feel powerless

Q: My husband has been having an affair for over a year and he doesn’t bother to hide it. When I confronted him, he didn’t deny it; in fact, he laughed, knowing I can’t leave because I’d lose everything financially. I’m in my 50s, haven’t worked for over 18 years and have no savings at all. Is there any way out of this?

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A: There is a way forward, and it starts with information, not action. You need to speak to a solicitor (see below). After 20+ years of marriage, UK courts take non-financial contributions (raising children, running the home) seriously when dividing assets, so you have far more entitlement than your husband is letting you believe. Rights of Women has a family law advice line; 020 7251 6577. You don’t have to decide anything, but you deserve to know your options, not the ones he’s saying you don’t have.