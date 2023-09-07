How can I help with my daughter’s first period? 8 things you can do

Goodto.com created this content as part of a paid partnership with Always. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Goodto.com

Periods are normal. But for most of us who get them, we’ve been taught to be embarrassed, to hide pads up our sleeves on the way to the bathroom, and to discreetly ask other girls to check our trousers in the hallway. And this needs to change.

This 'period shame' is ingrained in us early, but we are proud to work with Always to support parents in breaking that cycle for the next generation. In this article, we share tips on how to go with the flow when it comes to helping your kid understand their menstrual cycle and how self-care may look for them.

While all bodies are different, first periods tend to show up between the ages of 11 and 13 years old, and last three to seven days, according to Always. And most parents want to be ready when they do, they may have laid the groundwork with open conversations but now it's the practicalities. Preparing your kid for their first period, and then readying them for the next 40-ish or more years of the monthly experience, can seem a little overwhelming. Be sure to deal with it in a neutral, open, and honest way.

Here are eight ways to help with your daughter's first period;

How can I help with my daughter’s first period?

There are so many ways you can help support your kid's first period. We speak to author of My Period. Find your flow and feel proud of your period, (available from Amazon, £7.50) Milli Hill for her advice; "I advise parents to make periods part of life and conversation right from the start - there is no need for an 'all at once' talk at a certain age.

"Leave period products visible in the bathroom, and don't hide your period from your children. Let them see that this is something that happens and that it's perfectly normal.

She goes on to add how important it is to normalise talking about periods. "An example would be saying, 'Mummy has her period today', leaving that there and then giving space for them to ask you questions. Answer each question with a clear and honest answer and only give the information they have asked for, no need for a TED talk."

1. Let your child have their experience

When trying to break a cycle it's important to be honest with yourself, and spot where you need to do the work too. Do you find yourself whispering the word period, or maybe you're quick to rant about how hard having a period every month is? But for a young person coming into the period arena for the first time, it's probably best to let them have their experience first. Consider the fact that you can communicate a different kind of story about what it means to grow up, and experience normal body changes. And, if your history with periods has been less than ideal, it doesn't mean your child will experience the same.

When talking about first periods with your child, let them lead the conversation and maintain a steady and neutral tone in your replies. And, where you don't have an answer, work together to find one.

2. Start with the basics

First, start by sharing the fact that all bodies are different and develop at different rates and that periods tend to come between the ages of 11 years old and 13 years old. Reassure your child that it doesn't matter if they're the first, or the last - their period will come.

Ellie, 24 tells us; "I was a late bloomer, and by the time I got my first period my mum had been keeping an emergency stash of pads in her wardrobe for a while. But although I knew where to go and what to do, in the moment I was quite overwhelmed and emotional, and the first thing I did was go and talk to my mum about how I was feeling."

In this instance, Ellie's mum was super supportive and understanding, but it made her realise that while sex education and talking to friends can prepare young people for the logistics of getting their first period, it’s also important to acknowledge that for some it can be overwhelming and a bit scary.

She adds; "I was one of the last in my friendship group to start my period, and I’d been listening to the others talk about period cramps, pads, and tampons for years when mine arrived - so I thought I was prepared, but that’s just not how it works. I think young girls need to know that it’s okay if they don’t feel excited, and make sure they have some emotional support too."

Encourage all of their questions no matter how strange, this is a new concept and feeling for them.

3. Explore period products together

Explain how there are many options out there to protect their clothes when their period comes. A little history lesson, long before pads and tampons were available, people simply bled into their clothes or used homemade flannel cloths if flows were particularly heavy. Women often stuffed rags that were then washed and reused later (hence the phrase 'on the rag'). But nowadays there's a whole range of period products to try;

Period pads

Reusable period pads

Tampons

Period pants

Menstruation cups

Mum-of-one Lisa shares her first period; "I remember my mum just surreptitiously handed me a pad the size of my forearm and I missed out on swimming throughout the summer holidays and walked like John Wayne. Being a kid in the 90s I hated having my period. But now, there are so many choices available. Already I know my child's experience will be better than mine was."



For the first period though, maybe share the knowledge of products, then encourage your child to carry period products in their school bag so they're prepared. Always Ultra pads are a great choice for when your child first starts their period because they use special technology that turns liquid into gel. They provide great leakage protection due to their InstantDry and LeakGuard technology.

4. Be hands on with how to use products

Fear is the unknown. This is why young people might be intimidated by period products. Pads come with the fear of leaking (which is totally normal), tampons might be scary because they involve inserting something into their bodies, and cups well there is an art to removing them - but it's an art they can learn.

So the first step is teaching your child how to use a pad, and when and how often to change it. And offer to show them how to handle the products, and let them get used to the feel and shape of them in their hands.

If your child says they're ready to, they can try tampons. Encourage them to read the box instructions. And maybe share a 'when I was your age' story to normalise feelings of apprehension. Whether you're in the room or not, as your child learns how to use a tampon, is up to them.

5. Focus on each question at time

Try not to jump in with a list of things that some people find uncomfortable. Be honest about what will happen, like cramps, bloating, breast tenderness, and mood swings, but leave any additional stories out and focus on the questions your child brings to you.

Milli tells us; "As much as possible, try to speak with 'positive honesty', so that you consciously avoid giving kids the message that periods are 'horrible' or 'disgusting', but instead reinforce that they are a normal part of the experience."

If your child has just gotten their period and is complaining of stomach pain, ask, 'Are you feeling sicky? You might be having cramps. Is this how it feels?' Address it in context, put names to symptoms, and offer the tools to deal with them, such as pain relief with hot water bottles on the stomach and paracetamol before and during the menstrual cycle.

6. Remind your child they're not alone

Part of this education is teaching children they're on the same team. They're going to experience periods for the next 40-ish years and they're going to have mishaps - like being caught without a pad or tampon and leaks.

Teach them not to be a period bystander, periods and leaking blood are totally normal, give them words to use to support other people who may need that voice to remember there's nothing to be embarrassed about.

It sounds obvious, but it's worth pointing out that over half the world population has periods. Olympic athletes have periods, astronauts, movie stars, teachers, friends, and relatives. Your child is not alone in this - they're part of a pretty magnificent gang.

7. Talk cycles, self-care and period productivity

For many people with periods their menstrual cycle lasts 3-7 days. During this phase all hormone levels are low so energy, focus and productivity levels are also low.

Jayne, 48 tells us; "The second day of my period I would feel like I was walking through mud, the lethargy would hit hard, and simple tasks were proving impossible to do. It wasn't until my 30s that I researched and realised it was normal for me and my body during my period."

And Milli recognises this; "There are times in the cycle when people may feel more energised and productive, and other times when they feel more like they need to rest and reset. For most, the energised time comes around ovulation, which happens in the middle of the cycle, about two weeks before your next period."

Though she acknowledges that we can't make sweeping generalisations about all bodies, and there is a lot about the menstrual cycle that remains under-researched. Milli adds, "Many people do find it helpful to tune into their cycle, listen to their bodies, and adapt their schedules to suit their own patterns. Some will actually consciously plan important projects or events to coincide with ovulation, while others will simply use it as a form of self awareness and a way of being gentle with themselves at less productive times, resting, and knowing that the productivity wheel will come round again."

So it's worth noting for your kids, that during the menstrual cycle they may notice that they feel random bursts of motivation followed by stretches of lethargy and low energy, these changes in productivity levels may have something to do with their menstrual cycle and the hormonal changes that come with it. And there are ways they can work with their period rather than fighting against it.

Cut back on tasks where possible

Get lots of sleep and rest

Reduce social commitments

Be kind and work at a slower pace - the body is very busy

8. The period poos

Period poos are a thing. Many experience a change in their toilet habits during their period. Lisa, 34 tells us; "I never talked about period poos until I hit 30 years old. I thought it was just me who had this change. But when I brought it up with friends they all had it too and were relieved to hear they weren't alone." Help your child be the one who speaks up about periods.

According to a study by the Cleveland Clinic each month, just before your period begins, fatty acids known as prostaglandins begin to relax the smooth muscle tissues inside your uterus to help it shed its lining. But those same prostaglandins can have a similar impact on your bowels, leading to — you guessed it — more poop, and even diarrhea in some cases.

Here are three steps you can take to make period poos a little less stressful;

Eat a cleaner diet - plenty of natural fibre such as fruits and vegetables and leafy greens. Stay hydrated - lots of water, try to avoid coffee as it has a laxative effect that's just not needed. Consider medication - Take ibuprofen right before the start of your period may prevent the release of prostaglandins, thus easing the pain of your period and your period poops. Just be sure to follow dosage instructions.

Talking about periods openly and honestly, and normalising what people with periods go through is the best way to help end the period-shame cycle that we've been stuck in as a society for years. No more whispering, say it loud and proud. Period.

