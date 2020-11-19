We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Black Friday 2020 is still happening despite the fact that England is in a second lockdown at the moment. However, Black Friday this year is going to be quite different from years past.

Gone will be the giant crowds surging into stores all at once to grab discounted TVs and toasters in the Black Friday sale, instead you can expect a day that abides by current rules and restrictions. So think social distancing and staying at home!

Here is how Black Friday is still happening in the second lockdown and how to get the best deals this year…

How is Black Friday still happening in the second lockdown?

As you know, non-essential shops are currently closed until 2 December (at the earliest). That’s the bad news for Black Friday sales. The good news is that Black Friday – which occurs on and around 27 November – is still happening during the second lockdown because it will be mainly online.

The benefits of internet shopping means you won’t need to queue outside your favourite stores and you’ll avoid the crowds and aching feet. The drawbacks are you can’t take a closer look at what you’re buying and you have to be ready to accept numerous deliveries.

How to find the best Black Friday deals in lockdown…

With Black Friday mainly taking place online this year, there are more deals than ever before across hundreds of brands. Finding the discounts isn’t always easy – especially when you’re under time pressure – so we’ve done some of the hard work for you.

We’ve been super busy at Good to Know sourcing the best Black Friday deals so you don’t have to. To make your life easier, do your research beforehand and make a list of what you’d like to buy. This will help you find the best deals for when sales are live, and you’ll be less likely to impulse buy. If you want to avoid being scammed, buy from reputable websites – either from brands you know and trust, or check Trustpilot reviews before purchasing.

1. Sign up to newsletters

To be the first to know about deals as and when they’re released, sign up to the newsletters of your favourite stores and retailers selling specific items you’d like to buy. Be sure to check your junk folder so you don’t miss any!

2. Keep an eye out for pre-Black Friday deals

There are already pre-Black Friday promotions online. These are some of the best:

4. Stay up late on Thursday 26 November

If you’re a night owl or willing to stay up late to bag a brilliant bargain, we recommend lots of coffee or setting your alarm so you can go online as the clock strikes midnight. Some of the best deals will go live at 00:01am on Black Friday and as the saying goes, the (very) early bird catches the worm.

5. Expect discounts throughout December

Some retailers, such as Primark, don’t have an online shopping platform. “What we’ve seen with Primark is when people are able to shop they prefer to shop with us than do so online,” AB Foods chief executive George Weston told the Retail Gazette.

So when lockdown ends (if it ends when planned) and non-essential retailers can eventually re-open in December, you can expect to see sales, deals and discounts in shops all the way up to Christmas. You’ll just need to be prepared to visit them with your face mask and hand sanitiser in tow.