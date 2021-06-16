We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Father’s Day is right around the corner and Amazon is offering discounts on boxes of dad’s favourite beers.

If you’re wanting to create the ultimate Father’s Day hamper or just treat dad to a box of his favourite booze, Amazon has you covered now. Or if he’s a pro on the barbecue, check out this bargain meat and beer bundle for just a tenner.

And if you need to order something before Sunday, here are a couple of best-selling beer presents for Dad, including a chilled Corona case and an 18-can Stella Artois Premium Lager Beer box, available to buy on Prime.

If you’re an Amazon Prime Member you’ll be able to order them in time for the big day on Sunday. If you’re not already a Prime Member, you can sign up for a 30 day trial free of charge.

Budweiser Lager Beer Bottle 12 x 300ml

View at Amazon – Was £10 | Now £8.50

Right now you can get yours hands on a 12 box of 300ml bottles of Budweiser for a bargain price of £8.50, reduced from £10.

At less than a pound a bottle, it’s the perfect Father’s Day bargain to give to a Bud loving dad.

Stella Artois Premium Lager Beer Bottle 20 x 284ml

View at Amazon – Was £14 | Now £12

Amazon is also offering a box of 20 bottles of Belgian Stella Artois with a discount off its usual £14 price tag now.

It promises a “crisp, clean and refreshing finish” with “hoppy bitterness” and a balanced flavour. Served fresh out of the fridge it’s the perfect summer lager.

Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer Bottle 18 x 330ml

View at Amazon – Was £18.50 | Now £15

Combined with a lime wedge and a hot summer’s day, a cool bottle of Corona hits the spot for any light beer fan.

Right now you can grab a crate of 18 330ml bottles at £15 instead of £18.50, fantastic for Father’s Day or for any hot day occasion this summer.