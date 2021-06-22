We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

LEGO deals on Amazon Prime Day are some of the most sought after when it comes to kids’ toys, as after all, LEGO is undoubtedly one of the most popular toy brands out there.

As well as loads of deals on the much-loved City collection, with discounts on Airport Passenger Airplanes and Trains, there are savings to be had on Lego sets in collaboration with Disney, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more.

Amazon Prime Day UK Lego deals – at a glance:

LEGO Disney Princess Raya Playset – £45.99 (SAVE £30)

Little ones with love this fabulous Lego palace castle set, featuring new Disney Princess Raya. It includes both Raya and Namaari figurines and an amazing 6-room, double tower palace. A real steal as well, with £29 off on Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

LEGO Star Wars Poe Dameron’s X-wing Fighter Building Set – £69.98 (SAVE £20)

This play set includes three mini figures: Poe Dameron, Knight of Ren and Jannah. It also features an opening cockpit, space for R2-D2, adjustable wings, along with stud and spring-loaded shooters, and retractable landing gear. The ideal toy for any child aged 9 and over. View Deal

LEGO City Airport Passenger Airplane, Terminal & Truck Play Set – £62.97 (SAVE £25)

With 30% off this LEGO airplane and terminal set, there’s no better time to take to the skies. The large toy plan features a pilot and passenger figurines, with an opening cargo door and roof to allow them to access the detailed interior. Perfect for kids aged 6 years and over. View Deal

LEGO 60266 City Ocean Exploration Ship Floating Toy Boat – £70.99 (SAVE £54)

This is a multi-vehicle set with a toy ship that floats on water, an accessible command cockpit and a laboratory, a working crane, helipad, movable boat arm and storage all included. Plus, there’s a submarine, helicopter, speedboat, sharkcage and pirate shipwreck! Suitable for those 7 years and over. View Deal

Lego Friends Jungle Rescue Set – £44.99 (SAVE £30)

Aspiring vets and scientists will love this Jungle Rescue set! It comes with a baby elephant and its mum, 2 sloth figures, a turtle, done and rescue bike – alongside the exciting treehouse and rope bridge Lego set. Suitable for anyone over the age of 8. View Deal

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Townhouse Flower Store and Cake Shop – £25.99 (SAVE £14)

This 2-level LEGO townhouse rebuilds into a busy cake shop with a workshop and flower shop, with a skylight, plus a working rocket ride for small figurines. Suitable for kids over the age of 8. View Deal

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow Toy – £39.49 (SAVE £20.50)

Fans of the Harry Potter films won’t want to miss this amazing deal on the Hogwarts Whomping Willow Lego toy. Complete with spinning branches, a Flying Ford Anglia car model and a whole 3-level Hogwarts castle model. Ideal for anyone aged over 8 years old. View Deal

LEGO NINJAGO The Keepers’ Village Building Set – £30.99 (SAVE £14)

Featuring a detailed and interactive island jungle lair from the LEGO NINJAGO TV series, the set includes five different mini-figures, a prison cell, a dangerous trap door disguised as a leaf, hidden shooters and a stone pillar. Hours of fun for those over the age of 8. View Deal

LEGO City Passenger Train Set – £70.99 (SAVE £49)

All aboard! Suitable for children over 6 years old, this play set contains four minifigures: 2 passengers, a train conductor and an attendant. It also has an exciting motorised engine with a 10-speed Bluetooth remote control and opening nose cone, pantograph on the roof and a driver’s cabin with an opening window and control panel. View Deal

LEGO City Police Mobile Command Centre Building Set – £24.99 (SAVE £15)

Save £15 on this LEGO police command centre. With this set, you can build a truck that opens into a command centre, with a detachable cab, jail cell, monitoring room, satellite dish and many more cool features. There’s even a a pull-off door for a breakout opportunity! Suitable for those 7 years and older. View Deal

LEGO Friends Baking Competition – £20.99 (SAVE £14)

This LEGO Baking Competition studio features three different play sections: 2 cooking stations and a main stage for the winner to take their prize. Ideal for any kids who want to host their own MasterChef, with the ‘winner’ taking home a golden cup that’s also included in the set – along with loads of other accessories. Suitable for anyone 6 years and over. View Deal

LEGO Disney Frozen 2 Elsa and the Nokk Storybook Adventures Portable Playset – £12.99 (SAVE £5)

If you’re looking to keep the kids occupied while travelling, this is just the deal for you. Fans of the Frozen films will LOVE this portable playset, complete with a 2-sided centre build, sticker sheet and lots of play starters. Suitable for those aged 5 and over. View Deal

LEGO Friends Heartlake City Organic Café Playset – £17.99 (SAVE £7)

This set features a toy café with a kitchen, garden and a juice delivery bike. Created for young ones who want to build a better planet, according to the company, this set enables kids to pretend to grow fruit and vegetables, bake bread, sort the recycling and deliver drinks on a bike. Perfect for those 6 and over. View Deal

So whatever the LEGO collection you’re looking for, there’s sure to be deals for you this Amazon Prime Day.

