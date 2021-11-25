We have all the best Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals 2021 for you, right here (scroll on down). From best-sellers, old favourites and great gift sets we don’t want you missing out.
Black Friday is such an opportunity to buy the brands you love at less than usual prices, it might even be the chance you need to try something new, too.
We know for sure that high street favourite Debenhams has a huge range of savings across their fragrances, from Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss and YSL. While online brand LookFantastic is offering 50% off best sellers Versace and Calvin Klein. Not forgetting our go-to store Boots who have half price offers on Ghost and Dolce & Gabbana to name but a few.
The best Black Friday perfume deals in the UK
These are the best Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals across your favourite retailers – shop now before they’re gone.
- Superdrug: NEW lines added to their discount – DON’T MISS OUT!
- Debenhams: Offering up to 64% on all the top-rated perfumes
- Fragrance Direct: Save more than 50% off Clavin Klein, YSL and more
- The Fragrance Shop: Enjoy 70% off Carolina Herrara and Armani
- Look Fantastic: Save a whopping 60% on Burberry, Moschino and more
- Boots: Enjoy HALF PRICE deals on popular brands like YSL and Ghost
- Amazon UK: Tap into a whopping 50% off top brands like FCUK
Best Black Friday perfume deals 2021
There are so many deals across Black Friday, it can be a bit overwhelming. So, to help we’ve done the hard work for you. See below for our best round up of the top fragrance deals across your favourite retailers and brands. An abundance of bestselling scents, and thoughtful gift sets.
So, bookmark this page as we’ll bring you the most up-to-date Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals from retail giants like John Lewis, Look Fantastic, and Debenhams across cyber weekend.
Boots Black Friday perfume deals
Paco Rabanne Lady Million, 80 ml –
£83.50£66.80 (SAVE £16.70) |Boots
With 71 purchased in the last 24 hours it’s best to make the decision and quick! A woody floral scent entwined, honey and sexy patchouli. plus the bottle is exquisite!
Calvin Klein Euphoria for Women, 100ml–
£70 £44.94 (SAVE £25.06) | Boots
One of the world’s leading scents. With top notes of pomegranate, persimmon, and green accord. The heart notes are the beautiful black orchid and lotus blossom, underpinned by base notes of cream accord, mahogany wood and violet. It’s divine and will have people stopping to ask what you’re wearing.
Ralph Lauren Woman, 50ml –
£73£44.00 (SAVE £29) | Boots
This floral and woody scent is complemented with a base of opulent sandalwood and a heart of Tuberose, Jasmine and Orange flower, It’s a light fragrance, feminine yet packing a powerful punch of opulence in every spray.
Debenhams Black Friday Perfume Deals
Moschino Funny, 100ml –
£67£24 (SAVE 64%) |Debenhams
This floral fragrance opens with vibrant bitter orange, redcurrant and pink pepper to enhance freshness.
The bottle alone makes it worth the price tag – a collectable.
Hugo Deep Red For Her, 90ml –
£60£36 (SAVE £24) | Debenhams
Launched in 2002 this amber vanilla fragrance has maintained popularity for almost 20 years. With top notes of blood orange, blackcurrant, clementine and pear, Mid notes of ginger, tuberose and freesia. All underpinned with vanilla sandalwood and musk; evocative and delicious.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Lovely, 30ml –
£25£11 (SAVE £14) | Debenhams
Launched in 2005 this is still very much a firm favourite. The very first fragrance from the SATC star, a classic scent with top notes of lavender, martini, bergamot mandarin, orange and rosewood underpinned with notes of musk, cedar and silky white amber.
Amazon Black Friday Perfume Deals
Calvin Klein Eternity –
£73£24 (SAVE £49) | Amazon
With over 714000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.6 stars out of 5 it’s easy to see why this floral number is a best seller! Buy today and save a whopping 67%!
Jimmy Choo Flash, 60ml –
£46£21.50 (SAVE £24.50) | Amazon
With over 7000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.7 stars out of 5 it’s easy to see why this is a best seller! This spicy floral scent is a winner for winter months. It packs a heady punch all the sparkle and glamour needed for festive parties!
Calvin Klein Eternity for Women –
£73£40 (SAVE £33) | Amazon
This 100ml bottle is an iconic fragrance, synonymous with the 90s and black and white Athena posters. The scent has top notes of bergamot, white lily, and white rose finish with spicy tones of sandalwood. Utterly delicious with every spritz.
Superdrug Black Friday Perfume Deals
Marc Jacobs Perfect, 50ml –
£69£48.30 (SAVE £20.70) | Superdrug
The blush-pink fragrance not only looks sensational in this cool bottle, it smells like bright daffodils on a Spring day. With notes of rhubarb that give way to soft lingering almond milk, cedar, and cashmeran base notes.
Jean Paul Gaultier Classique Eau de Toilette –
£47 £32.90 (SAVE £14.01) | Superdrug
This 30ml bottle is perfect to keep in your bag or at the office. A scent of orange blossom blended with the powerful aroma of ginger with a final twist of vanilla. A classic!
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh, 75ml –
£70£49 (SAVE £21) | Superdrug
A breathy, bright and delicate scent. Each spray is sophistication injected with a little playfulness. Radiating crisp raspberries, sensuous wild rose and warm plum. It’s an easy-to-wear fragrance.
LookFantastic Black Friday Perfume Deals
Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue, 50ml –
£76£45.60 (SAVE £30.40) | LookFantastic
This vibrant and fruity-floral fragrance will transport you straight to sunny Italy with one spritz. A juicy burst of cedar and bluebell are followed by jasmine and white rose, before giving way to a musky base of citron and amber. A smell to die for.
Armani Diamonds –
£55 £38.50 (SAVE £16.50) | LookFantastic
Before you even spray it this perfume has the wow-factor by the bottle alone! A fruity kick with every spritz. The notes of Lily of the Valley and Patchouli make it a delight for the senses.
Lancôme La Vie est Belle –
£99.50£69.95 (SAVE £29.85) | LookFantastic
This 100ml bottle is a beauty of a bargain. With heart notes of Pallida Iris Concrete, orange blossom and Jasmine Sambac Absolutes. And base notes of Patchouli Essence. It’s a divine scent.
Fragrance Direct Black Friday Perfume Deals
Carolina Herrera 212 Sexy –
£88 £38.49 (SAVE £49.51) | Fragrance Direct
The ultimate in wearable when it comes to go-to fragrances. This gorgeous scent has notes of pink pepper, mandarin, bergamot and cotton candy. A sensual and feminine must-have.
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium –
£80£65.90 (SAVE £14.10) | Fragrance Direct
BEST SELLING! This 50ml bottle boasts top notes of pear and mandarin essence, complemented with the heavier black coffee, cedarwood, white musk and patchouli – a divine mix. Plus, making it an ever better Black Friday perfume and fragrance deal – it comes with free delivery!
BOSS Femme, 75ml–
£66£33.45 (SAVE £32.55 | Fragrance Direct
Bottled modern femininity. This woody fragrance has more perfume oil than usual making it stronger and slower to unfold as the day goes on. It kicks off with notes of blackcurrant freesia and tangerine which is then fused with a heart of lily jasmine and Bulgarian rose – delicious.
Best Black Friday perfume gift sets 2021
Jennifer Lopez Glow by JLo Gift Set–
£22£14.99 (SAVE £7.01) | Amazon
Once declared the best celebrity perfume of all time! Glow by JLo is her signature scent, a sheer floral fragrance, its the scent of skin when just out of the shower, clean and fresh. Each spritz contains notes of orange flower and grapefruit with bottom notes of jasmine and orris.
Armani My Way Eau de Parfum Christmas Gift Set–
£80£64 (SAVE £16) | Look Fantastic
With top notes of citrus blossom and white flowers, this perfume set features two bottles – one for home and the other for your bag – plus a skin-softening moisturising lotion that shares the same scent. An amazing saving – buy now!
Vera Wang Princess Duo Gift Set –
£40£23.78 (SAVE £16.22) | Amazon
This is the number one bestselling scent in Women’s Eau de Toilette on Amazon, having received an average star rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 700 reviews. The perfume is a blend of rich vanilla, exotic flowers, sweet apple, waterlily and apricot. The gift set has 30 ml EDT + 118 ml Body Mist.
DKNY Fresh Blossom Gift Set, 30ml –
£41£19.99 (SAVE £21.01) | Fragrance Direct
As Black Friday Perfume and fragrance deals go, this is a great one! Firstly it’s a huge saving and secondly its an easy-wear, great go-to scent for everyday use. This gift set has x1 30ml spray, perfect for keeping in your bag for a top-up spritz or two. And x1 Deluxe Mini dab 7ml.
Sarah Jessica Parker Born Lovely –
£60£30.60 (SAVE £29.40) | Amazon
The fragrance belongs to floriental-woody group, it’s a lively, radiant, fresh and charming scent of pastel freesia mixed with a sparkling black currant and an unexpected twist of spicy cedar wood. With an EDP 100ml, Body Lotion 200ml, Body Mist 250ml & Zip Bag this is a great gift this Christmas!
Britney Spears Fantasy Duo Set, 100ml –
£40£20 (SAVE £20) | Superdrug
Britney Spears is having an epic year – celebrate her breaking free from her Conservatership with a spritz or two of her iconic Fantasy fragrance. The fusion of pink pepper with a floral heart is a captivating and hugely recognisable scent.
Ghost Purity 30 Gift Set –
£25£21.25 (SAVE 15%) | Amazon
The no1 bestseller in Amazon’s women’s perfume list. With 631 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 stars. Inside you fill find Ghost The fragrance purity Eau de Toilette spray 30ml & Ghost The fragrance purity fragrance bath salts 60g & a pearl-style hair clip.
Is Black Friday the best time to buy a fragrance or perfume?
Yes, it’s a great time to save some money and treat yourself at the same time. There are so many scents across the Black Friday fragrance and perfume deals, try a new one or top up on your trusty favourite – like Black Opium, one of the best perfumes of all time.
As a result, once you’ve bagged some bargains for yourself you can also tick off some Christmas shopping! Perfume gift sets are in the black Friday perfume and fragrance sales too.
It’s also a great time to buy shower and bath products with plenty of Black Friday Molton Brown deals now live. And if you’re after skincare products, take 40% off Clinique at LOOKFANTASTIC this week.
What are the best perfumes and fragrances you can buy on Black Friday?
Looking for a new perfume? Why not try marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh, BOSS Femme, Black Opium, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lovely or Jimmy Choo Flash?
After two years of minimal perfume wearing – thanks lockdown – this year we are reigniting our love for scent! Because of this, we’ve been loving the brand new perfume releases like Marc Jacobs Perfect a playful and floral scent with juicy notes of rhubarb, jump to our Black Friday offer above, Hugo Boss Alive, Giorgio Aramani My Way; a pretty bouquet of bergamia, citrus blossoms, white flowers, jasmine, tuberose, musk and vanilla. And Valentino’s Voce Viva, fronted by Lady Gaga, a sweet and musky scent without being overpowering.
If you can find any of these newly released fragrances at a discount, be ready to snap them up!