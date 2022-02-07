Best Galentine’s Day gifts for friends 2022

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

From the fun to the meaningful and alcoholic, we’ve got you covered with these Galentine’s gifts for friends. Another year, another February 14th to prep for. Yet whilst we’re all familiar with the origins of Valentine’s Day and the annual romantic calendar date – there’s a new (and arguably more fun) version that’s gained momentum over the years, making us pay tribute to the platonic loves of our life instead. Yes 2022 is all about Galentine’s Day and giving back to those steady relationships that have seen us through the highs and lows of life (and many a break-up). Spoil your significant sister from another mister with a Valentine’s Day hamper or an inspired Valentine’s gifts for her. Or better yet give them something to accompany that soppy Valentine’s Day movies marathon you’re planning alongside your Valentine’s Day meal deal feast. 12 best Galentine’s gifts for friends: 1. Boobalicious Porcelain Mug A cheeky present that’ll hold their cuppa or morning coffee. This boob mug is sure to be received well by your bestie and will no doubt serve as a sweet reminder of you when going in for a slurp too. We love the chic colour combination of gold and pale pink, that makes it look way more expensive than the £13 price tag. VIEW NOW – NOTHS | £12.95 2. Bookspeed: Little Black Book Your friend will be delighted to receive this handy career handbook for Galentine’s Day. Hailed as a ‘must-have’ for women wanting to thrive and make the most of their hustle – it contains tips, tricks, motivational quotes and lessons passed on from Otegha Uwagba. She’s a author, journalist, speaker and founder of Women Who, a London-based multi-media platform aimed at creative women. And she’s done the ‘been there, done that’ and given us the intel in the hopes of passing the torch on to other future leaders. On-trend for the romantic occasion – we like that it comes in a fetching milennial pink and is small enough to fit into your pockets. VIEW NOW – THE HUT | £4.89

3. F*ck, Marry, Kill? Card Game One of the best Galentine’s gifts for friends. You know the game – except here’s all the horrid concoctions and ridiculous suggestions to help you play it properly. From celebrities like Gordon Ramsey and Meghan Markle to TV favourites like Homer Simpson and ‘your friend’s grandmother’. Here’s the only thing you need for a great Galentine’s night in. VIEW NOW – IWOOT | £ £7.99 4. Damselfly Candles This Damselfly candle is two presents in one – smelling divine whilst also pushing an important ‘go get ’em’ message. And we’re big fans of the pastel ombre effect glass holder. It’s a great Galentine’s gift that will look pretty on their desk at work, providing that all important pick me up when motivation weans. VIEW NOW – HARVEY NICHOLS | £43.20 5. Brewdog Botanical Rum Five Hundred Cuts (700Ml) Bottom’s up! Brewdog’s tasty botanical rum is the perfect tipple to toast with this Galentine’s day. And it’s not just because of it’s delicious, spicy and warming flavour. The spirit celebrates the story of Elizabeth Blackwell in 1734 who was forced to fend for herself after her deadbeat husband got locked away. Rather than be beaten, she rallied and studied hard – creating the go-to herbal guide A Curious Herbal which became an overnight success. This bottle pays tribute to her and some of the 500 botanicals she beautifully drew, engraved and coloured herself. We’ll drink to that! VIEW NOW – TESCO | £24

6. Women Don’t Owe You Pretty

Gift a hearty dose of girl power this Valentine’s Day courtesy of influencer, author and illustrator Florence Given. The 21-year-old has poured her talents into a debut book that challenges out-dated notions of being female in a patriarchial world. A semi self-help guide if you like that’s packed with tips to boost confidence, mood and your inner energy. Surprise your female soulmate with a copy to get their teeth into this February. VIEW NOW – AMAZON | £10

7. Weird Crushes – Hollywood Hunks

Everyone’s got one and it’s time to unearth (and cackle at) your friend’s favourite less-than-conventional hottie. Inside this hilarious ‘Hollywood’ card game you’ll find the likes of Mike Myers, Danny Devito and Nicholas Cage. And of course there’s British actor Benedict Cumberbatch too – making this a great Galentine’s gift for Cumberbitches. VIEW NOW – IWOOT | £6.49

8. Lager Lover T-shirt Because not all love is about a sole person, you know? We’re confident there’s a few lager lasses out there who will lap up this limited edition Camden Town Brewery t-shirt celebrating the big day. With an on-theme red V-day colour palette, heart prints and a catchy front and back design, it’s sure to raise a smile or two. VIEW NOW – CAMDEN TOWN BREWERY | £30 9. Stylish London Afternoon Tea for Two Treat the platonic love of your life to an afternoon of high class tea. This handy voucher gives you the option of the classic finger sandwiches, scones and cakes staple in the capital. But if that’s not to your fancy, you can switch it for a less conventional option like one with a Lebanese and Morrocon twist or tea with a side of cookery demonstrations. Valid for 18 months from the time of purchase and just £69 for two – this is a Galentine’s bargain you’d be sorry not to snap up. VIEW NOW – MOONPIG | £69 10. Joma Jewellery ‘A Little Friendship’ Heart Bracelet Nothing is more personal or sentimental than a piece of jewellery, picked out by someone who knows and loves you well. We’ve found this friendship themed bracelet that fits the bill perfectly – without breaking the bank. One of the best Galentine’s gifts for friends who favour some silver embellishment. And it comes with a sweet message too! VIEW NOW – MOONPIG | £18