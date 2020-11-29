Cyber Monday car seat deals: Where to find the best deals on car seats

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cyber Monday car seat deals will be at the top of the list for many parents who want to take a (usually) expensive item off expecting parents' shopping lists before Christmas.

If you missed out on Black Friday, there’s plenty of great Cyber Monday deals on car seats this year. We’ve seen some of the best discounts of the year come from Maxi-Cosi, Chicco, Cybex and more. They’re all available from some of the UK’s top retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Mamas&Papas, so you can take the stress out of shopping. Car seats can be expensive, which makes this a great time to save on the essential product.

Our consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour says, “It makes sense to shop around for the next stage car seat for your child while there are savings to be made. Just don’t be tempted to move your child into that seat too soon.”

When it comes to picking the best baby car seats she recommends, “The most important thing you need to know before you buy a car seat for a child is that children must use car seats until they’re 12 years old or 135cm tall. The second most important thing to know is that car seats are categorised into several different groups according to their weight or height limits.

“Babies must use rearward-facing seats until they are at least 15 months old. At that stage, you can switch to a forward-facing car seat, but a rearward-facing car seat offers better protection in a collision. Ideally, keep your child in a rearwards-facing car seat until she is at least four years old.”

Cyber Monday car seat deals: Quick links

Cybex Cyber Monday car seats

Cybex is loved by families around the world for being one of the best for safety and innovation. They make car seats for all ages, even up to 12 years old so whether you’re looking for a seat for your newborn, or a bumper for an older children, Cybex is bound to have a seat for you. Normally priced at well over £100, we’ve seen some jaw-dropping deals on Cybex car seats over the Black Friday weekend with two of the bestsellers taken down by half price!

Here are just some of the wonderful offers in the Cyber Monday sale still available on Cybex car seats…

Cybex Silver Solution X-Fix Child’s Car Seat – £145 £74.99

Cybex is one of the best brands of car seats out there. There are six different colours available from this all-black version to bursts of red and pink. It’s a high quality car seat, ideal for kids aged 3 and up. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Kore Pro I Size – £219 £175.20

For parents, one of the big pros of this car seat as opposed to another is the fact that it’s so easy to clip up, children can do it themselves! The innovative feature makes the buckle up area visible in all circumstances. View Deal

Cybex Solution B-Fix Car Seat – £139.95 £69.98

This 5-star car seat is currently 50% off at Mamas&Papas! The seat is minimalistic while offering the best protection for your child. There’s side-impact protection and a latch-connect system so it’s easy to install the seat securely into any car. There’s also an adjustable headrest with 12 different positions. View Deal

Cybex Pallas B-Fix Car Seat – £199.95 £99.98

Another amazing half price deal! The Cybex Pallas B-Fix car seat is lightweight and sleek with a rang of top safety features including linear side protection which during a collision would divert impact. It also has the same latch-connect system and a height adjustable headrest with 12 positions. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Cyber Monday car seats

Maxi-Cosi has been a go-to brand for parents for decades, offering award-winning design and structure along with plenty of colour and style. Their seats offer full comfort and side impact protection as unique selling points, making sure that every trip your child makes is safe and secure.

These are some of the amazing Maxi-Cosi car seat offers available this Friday….

Maxi-Cosi Rodifix Air Protect Group 2/3 Car Seat – £133.44 £111.20

There’s a two year guarantee on this Maxi-Cosi car seat from John Lewis, suitable for all little ones aged 3 and up. It’s super easy to install with the Isofix anchorage system, which secures the seat to the body of the car as well. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Pearl Toddler Car Seat Group 1 – £179 £109.95

There is currently nearly 30% off this popular car seat model by Maxi Cosi. Suitable to use from 9 to 18 kg (approximately 9 months to 4 years old), the car seat is compatible with the Maxi-Cosi FamilyFix base. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Axiss Swiveling Toddler Car Seat – £199 £123.95

You can currently get 10% off this extra secure fit car seat that is suitable for children between the ages of 9 months and 4 years. The seat swivels 90 degrees to allow for front-on access to get your toddler in and out of the car more easily. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Pebble Car Seat – £199 £29.95

As an Amazon’s Choice product with an average rating of 4.5/5 from customer reviews, it’s a very popular product among parents and is suitable from birth to approximately one year. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Titan Plus Comfortable Toddler/Child Car Seat £249, £165 (SAVE £84) | Amazon

This is a multi-stage car seat suitable for babies, toddlers and children from 9 months to 12 years. It also has a unique climaflow feature which ensures your child is kept at the right temperature. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Axiss Swiveling Toddler Car Seat £199.00, £123.95 (SAVE £75.05) | Amazon

This toddler car seat swivels 90 Degrees and allows for front-on access to get your toddler in and out of the car more easily, so car journeys are simplified. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Beryl Toddler Car Seat, Authentic Graphite £319.00 , £223.30 (SAVE £95.70) | Amazon

This car seat is suitable for a long period of time, from birth up to 7 years. It has one harness that grows with your child, and can be moved from rear-facing to front-facing. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Tobi Toddler Car Seat £199.00 , £141.95 (SAVE £57.05) | Amazon

With its simultaneous harness and headrest adjustment, this car seat can be operated with one-hand. It is a group 1 car seat with 5 comfortable recline positions. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Morion i-Size Child Car Seat £ 139.00, £92.95 (SAVE £46.05) | Amazon

This I-size group 2-3 car seat is suitable from 100 up to 150 cm (approx. 3.5 year up to 12 years). It grows with your child so is a long-lasting product. View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Rock Baby Car Seat £169.00, £105.00 (SAVE £64.00) | Amazon

This baby car seat is suitable from birth to 12 months, and its inlay of offers a better fit and laying position for newborns to keep them snug and protected. View Deal