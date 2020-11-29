Cyber Monday car seat deals: Where to find the best deals on car seats

Cyber Monday car seat deals will be at the top of the list for many parents who want to take a (usually) expensive item off expecting parents' shopping lists before Christmas.
If you missed out on Black Friday, there’s plenty of great Cyber Monday deals on car seats this year. We’ve seen some of the best discounts of the year come from Maxi-Cosi, Chicco, Cybex and more. They’re all available from some of the UK’s top retailers like Amazon, John Lewis and Mamas&Papas, so you can take the stress out of shopping. Car seats can be expensive, which makes this a great time to save on the essential product.
Our consumer expert Heidi Scrimgeour says, “It makes sense to shop around for the next stage car seat for your child while there are savings to be made. Just don’t be tempted to move your child into that seat too soon.”
When it comes to picking the best baby car seats she recommends, “The most important thing you need to know before you buy a car seat for a child is that children must use car seats until they’re 12 years old or 135cm tall. The second most important thing to know is that car seats are categorised into several different groups according to their weight or height limits.
“Babies must use rearward-facing seats until they are at least 15 months old. At that stage, you can switch to a forward-facing car seat, but a rearward-facing car seat offers better protection in a collision. Ideally, keep your child in a rearwards-facing car seat until she is at least four years old.”
Cybex Cyber Monday car seats
Cybex is loved by families around the world for being one of the best for safety and innovation. They make car seats for all ages, even up to 12 years old so whether you’re looking for a seat for your newborn, or a bumper for an older children, Cybex is bound to have a seat for you. Normally priced at well over £100, we’ve seen some jaw-dropping deals on Cybex car seats over the Black Friday weekend with two of the bestsellers taken down by half price!
Here are just some of the wonderful offers in the Cyber Monday sale still available on Cybex car seats…
Cybex Silver Solution X-Fix Child’s Car Seat –
£145 £74.99
Cybex is one of the best brands of car seats out there. There are six different colours available from this all-black version to bursts of red and pink. It’s a high quality car seat, ideal for kids aged 3 and up.
Cybex Silver Solution M-Fix SL Child’s Car Seat –
£159.95 £85
The Silver Solution Cybex car seat is Amazon’s Choice and comes in five exciting colours. It has a 2-position height, adjustable headrest, along with an adjustable backrest, optimised ventilation, seat belt, ISOFIX connection and a removable, washable cover.
CYBEX Gold Sirona S i-Size Child’s Car Seat –
£299.95 £249.99
Built with child-safety in mind, this car seat comes with installed impact protection, an energy-absorbing shell and full rotating mechanism. This model is suitable for children from birth up to 4 years old.
Maxi-Cosi Kore Pro I Size –
£219 £175.20
For parents, one of the big pros of this car seat as opposed to another is the fact that it’s so easy to clip up, children can do it themselves! The innovative feature makes the buckle up area visible in all circumstances.
Cybex Solution B-Fix Car Seat –
£139.95 £69.98
This 5-star car seat is currently 50% off at Mamas&Papas! The seat is minimalistic while offering the best protection for your child. There’s side-impact protection and a latch-connect system so it’s easy to install the seat securely into any car. There’s also an adjustable headrest with 12 different positions.
Cybex Pallas B-Fix Car Seat –
£199.95 £99.98
Another amazing half price deal! The Cybex Pallas B-Fix car seat is lightweight and sleek with a rang of top safety features including linear side protection which during a collision would divert impact. It also has the same latch-connect system and a height adjustable headrest with 12 positions.
Maxi-Cosi Cyber Monday car seats
Maxi-Cosi has been a go-to brand for parents for decades, offering award-winning design and structure along with plenty of colour and style. Their seats offer full comfort and side impact protection as unique selling points, making sure that every trip your child makes is safe and secure.
These are some of the amazing Maxi-Cosi car seat offers available this Friday….
Maxi-Cosi Rodifix Air Protect Group 2/3 Car Seat –
£133.44 £111.20
There’s a two year guarantee on this Maxi-Cosi car seat from John Lewis, suitable for all little ones aged 3 and up. It’s super easy to install with the Isofix anchorage system, which secures the seat to the body of the car as well.
Maxi-Cosi Pearl Toddler Car Seat Group 1 –
£179 £109.95
There is currently nearly 30% off this popular car seat model by Maxi Cosi. Suitable to use from 9 to 18 kg (approximately 9 months to 4 years old), the car seat is compatible with the Maxi-Cosi FamilyFix base.
Maxi-Cosi Axiss Swiveling Toddler Car Seat –
£199 £123.95
You can currently get 10% off this extra secure fit car seat that is suitable for children between the ages of 9 months and 4 years. The seat swivels 90 degrees to allow for front-on access to get your toddler in and out of the car more easily.
Maxi-Cosi Pebble Car Seat –
£199 £29.95
As an Amazon’s Choice product with an average rating of 4.5/5 from customer reviews, it’s a very popular product among parents and is suitable from birth to approximately one year.
Maxi-Cosi Titan Plus Comfortable Toddler/Child Car Seat
£249, £165 (SAVE £84) | Amazon
This is a multi-stage car seat suitable for babies, toddlers and children from 9 months to 12 years. It also has a unique climaflow feature which ensures your child is kept at the right temperature.
Maxi-Cosi Axiss Swiveling Toddler Car Seat
£199.00, £123.95 (SAVE £75.05) | Amazon
This toddler car seat swivels 90 Degrees and allows for front-on access to get your toddler in and out of the car more easily, so car journeys are simplified.
Maxi-Cosi Beryl Toddler Car Seat, Authentic Graphite
£319.00 , £223.30 (SAVE £95.70) | Amazon
This car seat is suitable for a long period of time, from birth up to 7 years. It has one harness that grows with your child, and can be moved from rear-facing to front-facing.
Maxi-Cosi Tobi Toddler Car Seat
£199.00, £141.95 (SAVE £57.05) | Amazon
With its simultaneous harness and headrest adjustment, this car seat can be operated with one-hand. It is a group 1 car seat with 5 comfortable recline positions.
Maxi-Cosi Morion i-Size Child Car Seat
£ 139.00, £92.95 (SAVE £46.05) | Amazon
This I-size group 2-3 car seat is suitable from 100 up to 150 cm (approx. 3.5 year up to 12 years). It grows with your child so is a long-lasting product.
Maxi-Cosi Rock Baby Car Seat
£169.00, £105.00 (SAVE £64.00) | Amazon
This baby car seat is suitable from birth to 12 months, and its inlay of offers a better fit and laying position for newborns to keep them snug and protected.
Maxi-Cosi Rodi SPS Child Car Seat
£79.00 , £59.25 (SAVE £19.75) | Amazon
This forward-facing car seat is for children from 15 to 36 kg (approximate 3.5 to 12 years) and has side protection system offers optimal protection against side impact.
Maxi-Cosi CabrioFix Baby Car Seat
£139.00, £88.95 (SAVE £50.05) | Amazon
This baby car seat is suitable from birth to 12 months and has side protection system for optimal protection against side impact and extra comfortable head support with extra padding.
Chicco Cyber Monday car seats
Every single Chicco car seat is built to deliver comfort, safety and importantly, peace of mind for parents and carers. That’s why they’ve been a popular choice over the years. They also come in plenty of unique colours and offer style along with their support, so you can find the car seat that fits in perfectly with your cat. And what’s more, there’s plenty of other Chicco car seats on sale this week…
Chicco Fold & Go 2-3 Car Seat –
£179 £129.50
There’s 50% to be had off this best-selling Chicco car seat at the moment from Amazon. It’s suitable for all little ones aged from three to 12 years and can be easily adjusted for comfort and suitability, so it’s really the best choice for a long-lasting car seat.
Chicco Youniverse Isofix Car Seat –
£199 £185.45
Quick and easy installation is a real perk of this seat as it’s compatible with all cars. But for child safety, it’s also a winner! There’s a special side safety mechanism, padded straps and headrest for increased safety and comfort potential.
Chicco Oasys Fixplus Evo Car Seat –
£169 £90
This seat is one of the best for affordability and quality. It’s got a completely adjustable backrest (which reclines) and side wings and a safe pad to reduce frontal impact.
Britax Cyber Monday car seats
Looking for a car seat that will be used with more than one child? Britax is your brand. Their car seats last for six years on average so there’s a big chance that it could see multiple children through the early years. They’re also super safe, comfortable and often come in a great variety of colours to suit whatever style and taste you (or the little one!) has.
Britax Römer EVOLVA car seat –
£145 £79
There are seven exciting colours to choose from with this Britax car seat – but the highlight is definitely the five-point safety harness, along with the comfortable back- and headrest.
Britax Römer ADVANSAFIX M i-SIZE –
£225 £199
The EasyRecline function offers full support to baby with comfortable reclining positions available, without the need to readjust the whole car seat. While Secure Guard keeps the lap belt in the best position.
Britax Römer DUALFIX 2 R –
£275 £195
Be quick with this deal! There’s currently almost £100 to be taken off this top-tier car seat. We love the swivel function for easy rotation and the extended rearward facing travel setup, as it offers more leg space with the shorter rebound bar.
Ickle Bubba Cyber Monday car seats
We love Ickle Bubba because it offers comfort, style and most importantly, safety, on a budget price. So we’re very happy to see that the Solar ISOFIX car seat is on sale for £40 off.
Ickle Bubba Solar ISOFIX Car Seat –
£169 £129
This ISOFIX car seat offers a 3-position incline and recline positions, allowing for optimised head support and comfort on every single outing. There’s also magnetic buckles included in this set-up, making it easier than ever to get your child in and out of the car.
So whether you’ve decided which car seat you want or are just hunting around for some winning offers in advance of a newborn, there’s plenty of cracking deals to be had this Cyber Monday. We suggest taking a look at the above deals first, as these are some of the best-rated car seats from some of the nation’s most loved brands.